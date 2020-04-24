If the NBA returns, how long before players are ready to play?

In early March, the Clippers were finally in good health and playing in unison. A few weeks before the end of the season, the training was in good shape.

Almost six weeks later, as the NBA coronavirus hiatus continues, they must have wondered how long it could take to regain this form.

Although the NBA has previously experienced work-related lockouts, its players could access gyms and courts as well as play pickup games. The quarantine guidelines added a new wrinkle to the current hiatus, some players even being cut off from the basics of their work.

Most valuable player in the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee, does not have access to a hula hoop in his Wisconsin home. During the first month of suspension, Boston star Jayson Tatum didn’t even touch a basketball.

The unknown length of the layoff, coupled with the players’ inability to train as usual, has forced teams to expect players to take their training seriously while crossing their fingers as a resumption of the season will result in a productive Training Camp 2.0 rather than chaos.

“The super talented guys can sort of go back,” said Alex Bazzell, a skills development trainer whose clients include Kyrie Irving of Brooklyn, Candace Parker of Sparks and Carmelo Anthony of Portland. “It’s more about the guys who rely on the sensation. There are guys who have it naturally. There are other guys who might need this month.”

Anthony fell to the first camp last November when, after almost a year outside the league, the former star striker learned that Portland, injured by injuries, was interested in signing it. The veteran goalscorer trained several times a week, said Bazzell, but discussions with Portland developed so quickly that Anthony had about three days to step up his training on the field. That didn’t turn out to derail his second act in the NBA. Anthony started his next 15 games, shooting almost 42% on three points.

Teams will likely have more time to prepare after any reboot. An NBA executive estimated that it could be closer to three weeks.

An NBA team sports coach, who requested anonymity because his club did not allow him to speak in public, said he remains in daily contact with players using various platforms while working home. Virtual group training sessions are organized using the Zoom video chat software. Personal discussions about player health are done via FaceTime. The teams shipped exercise bikes and weights to the players.

Fusionetics, an application used by several NBA teams, uses the camera of a smartphone to record players performing a series of movements. The maps created by the application software then allow performance coaches to assess player movements, which, according to the company, can help identify correlations between certain movements and an injury.

“The goal is to keep them in good shape when we get back to work and get into the facility, it will not be an unholy time,” said the coach.

The interim methods have worked, up to a point. For players without a home court, it is more difficult to mimic the stress of basketball on their joints and muscles. It is not so much the players’ lungs that worry the coach as their ankles, knees and hips.

“The point of view of strength and endurance is a whole different part of the program,” said the coach. “And for that to happen, the players themselves will have to come back to the field.”

Bazzell said, “The big problem would be getting straight into the playoffs. Then you need more time because of the level of intensity it will take the guys to really, really lock themselves in this environment. “

Tory Lindley, President of National Assn. of Athletic Trainers, awaits an inevitable push-pull between the desire to hit the ground while running after training and the need to gradually increase the intensity of training sessions. Teams that allow players who want to return to the field to resume training too hard, too quickly will risk injury, he said.

“At all times, we get this big green light, and we start to think about it, there must be a really important and continuous daily discussion about training loads and work-rest relationships and acclimatization”, a said Lindley. “We have to take this approach to prioritize health and safety so that we don’t end up in training for a few weeks, or a few games in these restarted seasons, and now we have reports of injuries strewn with time – injuries that we could have avoided. “

In the opening weeks of the break, Clippers coach Doc Rivers stressed to the players that the layoff should not prevent the team from reaching their championship goal. It is therefore not surprising that the team’s employees recently found packages on their doorstep. Inside, there was a black T-shirt with the unofficial club mantra in the middle of the NBA coronavirus hiatus: “Win the wait.”