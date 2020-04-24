How ‘Superstore’ Moves Forward Without America Ferrera Star

The Thursday night Superstore season finale left viewers with a half-cliffhanger after TV star America Ferrera announced on Instagram that she was leaving NBC sitcom – just after being renewed for a sixth season in February.

In the two-part finale, which ends this fall, Ferrera’s character Amy Sosa accepted a job with the parent company of Cloud 9 in California, thousands of miles from the St. Louis store. This was supposed to explain the departure of Ferrera. Amy’s boyfriend Jonah (Ben Feldman), who was associated with Cloud 9, was not expected to offer to move with her to the west coast.

“We had to stop production a week earlier (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), so we were unable to shoot what was planned as the season finale,” says co-showrunner “Superstore” Jonathan Greene. “The farewell episode was going to give Amy and America their good sendings; we did a table reading [for the episode] but I couldn’t shoot it. At the same time, America agreed and was fully on board to do so as the season premiere next season.

“You will need to log in at the start of season 6 to find out if Jonah will go with Amy to California.”

Co-host Gabe Miller said show staff have been told “around the middle of the season” that Ferrera may leave (amicably). “We were ready for that to happen,” he says. “There were a lot of factors involved; she is so talented as an actress and now as a director and executive producer of “Gentefied” on Netflix. She has so much to do that it’s no surprise that she wants to go there. She had many opportunities on her way. “

Greene says Ferrera may be back in “Superstore” after his swan song. “There is no specific plan to bring America back, but we would like it to come back from time to time,” he said. “One of the great things about [Amy] Leaving to join the company is that it will always be in the series world – which makes it easy to bring it back according to needs and wishes. “

With Ferrera’s imminent departure, the writers and producers of the series are considering ways to reorganize and refine the basic cast of the series: Lauren Ash (no-nonsense Dina), Mark McKinney (speaker Glenn), Colton Dunn (sarcastic Garrett), Nichole Bloom (wifty millennial Cheyenne) and Nico Santos (Cheyennne’s work bff, Mateo).

“I think we’re looking to use some of the space and energy that went to Amy and spread a little more around the cast,” says Miller. “We’re going to delve a little deeper into these characters and see their dynamics with each other and get them interested in each other. Garrett is someone who can be the“ sensible ”replacement for viewers as he reacts to the elements the craziest [of his co-workers]. Glenn had a parenting role, sometimes seeking staff.

“These elements are there and maybe we will bring them out or some people will step up.”

And there’s the possibility of a new actor joining the series, say Miller and Green. “It’s something we’ve definitely talked about and it’s a natural question when an actor leaves,” says Miller. “I think there is a reasonable chance of someone else coming.”

“It’s not so much a replacement for Amy,” says Greene. “At this point in the series, at the dawn of a sixth season, we want to bring in new elements to make things happen for our characters.”