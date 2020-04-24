Honda Center parking lot becomes pop-up site for weddings and more

The happy couple wore matching black Ducks caps and matching white surgical masks. They approached the ticket office, took turns saying “yes” to the stranger behind the glass, and then celebrated their first kiss as husband and wife.

With masks.

Love may not be overcome by a deadly virus, but it does make accommodations. In the end, love prevails, as it did when two hardcore Orange County hockey fans got married outside the arena where their favorite team plays.

“It was just great,” said Lynsey Koopman.

For Koopman and Jayson Furusawa, both 41, it was the fairytale wedding they had neither planned nor planned. The couple have been together for 13 years, and Koopman said getting married is mainly about qualifying for an insurance policy.

“We just wanted the piece of paper,” she said.

The couple had an appointment on March 21 for a civil ceremony, but at that time, the county courthouse had closed due to the coronavirus epidemic. Hugh Nyugen, the county clerk-clerk, was quick to find another location for civil ceremonies.

Movie theater? Stay closed. The county fair? Set aside for portable housing during the crisis and, according to Nguyen, as a potential location for a pop-up hospital.

But the fairground allowed Nguyen to borrow three wickets, the Honda Center welcomed him and the kiosks in his parking lot, and a pop-up wedding chapel was born. The Ducks, even with their closed arena, jostled to set up a photo background with the words “Hitched at Honda Center”.

Ducks fans Lynsey Koopman and Jayson Furusawa share a kiss, through masks, after getting married in front of the Honda Center. (Anaheim ducks)

When Nguyen’s office contacted the 800 couples whose appointments were canceled, Koopman and Furusawa jumped at the chance to get married at the Honda Center. The ceremonies being limited to a single witness due to social distancing regulations, the couple invited the father of Koopman, holder of the season ticket for the Ducks.

“The only season he didn’t have tickets was when he won the Stanley Cup,” said Koopman.

She said the whole ceremony took “eight minutes, I think.” A Ducks staff member noticed the team cap and congratulated the couple. He thanked the couple and mentioned that defenseman Hampus Lindholm was his favorite player, and that was the end.

Until later in the afternoon, of course. The Ducks sent an email with a link to a video and Lindholm popped up.

“Hey, Lynsey and Jayson, I just want to congratulate you on the wedding,” said Lindholm. “I hope you enjoy a happy life together, and I hope to see you again at the Honda Center soon.”

Koopman said, “I pressed the play button and burst into tears.”

Tears of joy were not the only genre shed in the vicinity of Honda Center during these difficult times. The pop-up wedding program started last Friday. The next day, the second food bank of the harvest took over the parking lot, for the fifth consecutive Saturday.

Each week his food and drink distributions served up to 6,127 cars and supplied up to 143,000 pounds of food, said Second Harvest spokesperson Barbara Wartman. The event is expected to last at least May, she said.

A sports arena, after all, is a community gathering place, although pop-up weddings and gourmet gifts behind the wheel are not the typical events that take place there.

“These are things that make you thankful you can do them,” said Tim Ryan, who runs the Ducks and Honda Center.

“I appreciate that they see the need and are so kind,” said Nguyen. “It’s like history.”

With few options for a wedding ceremony, said Nguyen, couples from as far away as Nevada have traveled to Orange County for a quick wedding. Appointments are required, and he said his office received 1,000 calls in 20 minutes on Monday, the first full day that service was available.

When the good times come back, said Nguyen, he could invite all the couples who have hitched up at the Honda Center to a reunion there. And then he pondered the possibility of a mass wedding there, or across the street at Angel Stadium.

“I can stand in for one of the players to perform the ceremony,” said Nguyen.

Hooked up at the Honda Center? How about married by Mike Trout?