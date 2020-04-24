Home sales in southern California are expected to plunge; stable prices

The housing market in Southern California has seized up.

The coronavirus epidemic has shut down businesses and kept people huddled in their homes. Not surprisingly, this also resulted in a market that experts describe as essentially frozen.

Data released Thursday by real estate company Zillow shows that the number of deals subscribed has fallen off a cliff since mid-March. But the same goes for the number of owners who sell their house or condo.

Since the market is not yet flooded with listings, weaker demand is met by weaker supply and prices remain relatively stable.

Jeff Tucker, an economist at Zillow, summed it up as follows: “Like a canoe carried by two people who abandon both ends simultaneously, the downturn in the market may not be clearly in favor of buyers or sellers.”

This could surely change as the pandemic progresses. The US Department of Labor reported on Thursday that 4.4 million Americans had filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total since mid-March to about 26 million people.

As more homeowners struggle to pay their mortgage, more homes may be forced into the market.

During the week ended April 19, home buyers in Los Angeles and Orange counties signed sales contracts for almost 60% fewer homes than the same period l last year. Similar declines were seen a week earlier.

Traditional housing market indicators are based on closed deals, which means that March sales data mainly reflect deals that came into third party hands in February and even January – a time before the maintenance orders home and general concerns about the deaths.

Zillow’s data covers so-called pending sales – when a buyer goes into custody – and provides a more current picture of the effect of the virus on the housing market.

Judging by the sharp drop in registrations, not only are fewer homeowners selling their homes, but some have taken them off the market altogether.

Real estate agents say that some sellers do not want people to visit their homes during a global pandemic. Others simply do not need to sell and hold back to see how the current situation is evolving.

The number of homes on the market during the week ending April 19 fell nearly 31 percent from the previous year, according to Zillow.

There are signs that prices are easing. The median list price in the counties of Los Angeles and Orange was $ 856,575 during the week ending April 19, according to Zillow. This represents a drop of about 7% from mid-March, but still 7% more than the same period last year.

Normally, when the housing market slows, sales are the first shoe to drop because homeowners are reluctant to take less money. While the houses are not selling, the inventories rise and the sellers eventually give in, forcing prices down.

But unlike the crash of 2008 or the relatively minor slowdown of 2018 and 2019, stocks are not increasing. It falls.

“These are truly unusual moments,” said Tucker. “This external force that pushes buyers out of the market is also a very good reason for sellers not to sell. People are literally worried about the health of a bunch of foreigners and real estate agents passing by. “

In some cases, such as in the city of Los Angeles, home presentations are prohibited to stop the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Home sales may still continue, but the pool of people wanting to buy a home without first having marketed there is limited.

Research by Zillow indicates that a similar situation occurred in Hong Kong in 2003 during the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS. Home prices have not dropped much, while the number of transactions has plunged as people have moved away from each other to save lives. The market, as well as the economy, then rebounded after the epidemic ended.

SARS lasted several months in Hong Kong and killed 774 people worldwide. In the United States alone, almost 50,000 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 to date. And social distancing decrees, or increases in the number of deaths due to easing measures, could disrupt the economy for many months to come.

The federal government intervened to provide relief in the form of cash payments and mortgage forbearance. But if people remain unemployed for a long time, more would likely be forced to sell their homes or even go into foreclosure. In this case, supply would increase in times of falling demand, opening up the prospect of large-scale price cuts.