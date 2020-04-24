Getting Coronavirus Test Made Easier in California

Slowly it becomes easier to get a coronavirus test in California.
Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced an expansion of coronavirus testing capacity across the state.
He said President Trump confirmed on a phone call on Wednesday that the federal government would provide the state with vital missing samples. Newsom said 100,000 swabs are expected to arrive in California this week and 250,000 next week.
The governor said six new test sites would soon become operational, giving priority to “black and brown communities and focusing on rural communities”.
Dr. Susan Philip, director of disease prevention and control in San Francisco, announced Thursday that the city is easing the conditions for getting a coronavirus test. The city and its health partners now have the capacity to test 4,300 samples per day, an increase from 500 daily tests, she said during a webinar.
She said a lack of testing supplies has hampered the city’s testing capacity, but for now, the city has the supplies it needs to grow. The city has 26 test sites.
The relaxed testing requirements will allow anyone with certain symptoms to be tested as well as anyone who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. People will not be required to obtain a doctor’s prescription and the tests will be free.
The expanded list of symptoms includes diarrhea, fatigue and chills, she said.
Between March 2 and April 22, 12,598 residents of the city were tested and 12% tested positive, she said.
She said the city is working to expand screening tests for people in groups, essential workers and those in neighborhoods that have been disappearing from the virus, including the strongly Latin mission district.
But she also warned that the tests can produce false negatives, especially if the infection is very recent. She said the city is developing protocols to determine when health care and other front-line workers who have tested negative should be retested.
Starting on Thursday, all critical workers in Los Angeles, including those with no symptoms, can be tested for the virus, Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a press conference Wednesday evening.
Health care professionals, grocery store workers, first responders and critical government employees can get tested at any county testing site, said Garcetti. The expanded test criteria, which the mayor hopes will bring workers some peace of mind, are also a crucial step “on the road to reopening”.
“This is a very important step,” he said.
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore thanked Garcetti, saying he knew the men and women of the police service would be happy to hear about the update.
“It’s great for us,” he said. “It’s great as a leader for me to know this.”
On Wednesday, Los Angeles County director of health Dr. Barbara Ferrer, in a major policy change, announced that nursing homes must now test all residents and staff, not just those with symptoms. The previous directive to only test those who were symptomatic was a mistake, she said.
“We were wrong,” Ferrer said at a press conference before announcing the new recommendations, which follow a similar change in state policy.
Testing only those with symptoms has likely resulted in a significant underestimation of cases in nursing homes, experts say, where the ever-increasing number of people falling ill and dying is already a national tragedy.
Any resident of Los Angeles County with symptoms of COVID-19 can now schedule an appointment the same or the next day for a test, the county announced on Friday. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Here is a full list of test sites in L.A. County:
- Antelope Valley Shopping Center (1233, Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale)
- Pomona Fairplex (Gate 17, West McKinley / Fairplex Drive)
- South Bay Galleria (1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach)
- Carbon health–Echo Park (walk-in; 2110 Sunset Blvd., Suite M, Los Angeles)
- Crenshaw Christian Center (7901 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles)
- Glendale Memorial Hospital (222 W. Eulalia Street, Glendale)
- Hansen Dam Recreation Center (entrance on rue Osborne, 11798 boulevard Foothill, terrace with lake view)
- High Desert Medical Group (43839, 15th street W., Lancaster)
- Hotchkin Memorial Training Center (1700 Stadium Way, Los Angeles)
- VA Parking Lot 15 (100 Constitution Ave., Los Angeles; corner of Constitution and Davis)
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center (18460 Roscoe Boulevard, Northridge; enter Reseda Boulevard)
- Lincoln park (3501 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles)
- AltaMed Medical and Dental Group – Commerce, Goodrich (972, boulevard Goodrich, Commerce)
- AltaMed Medical Group – Pico Rivera, Let’s move on (6336 boulevard Passons, Pico Rivera)
- AltaMed Medical and Dental Group – South Gate (8627 Atlantic Ave., South Gate)
- Long Beach City College (1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach)
- AltaMed Medical and Dental Group – West Covina (1300 S. Sunset Ave., West Covina)
- Charles R. Drew Campus (1731 E 120th St. Los Angeles)
- Santa Clarita (26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita)
- Pasadena (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena)
- East L.A. College (1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park; between Floral and Cesar Chavez)
- Avors medical group (42135 10th St. W, Suite 101, Lancaster)
- Warner center (6097 Canoga Avenue, Woodland Hills)
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (8730 Alden Drive, Los Angeles)
- Kedren Community Health Center (walk-in; 4211 Avalon, Los Angeles)
- Altamed medical group (2040 Camfield Avenue, Los Angeles)
- Bellflower Civic Center (16600 Civic Center Drive, Bellflower)
- The forum (3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood)
- San Gabriel Valley Airport (4233, avenue Santa Anita, El Monte)
- AltaMed Assessment and Testing Site – Pennsylvania (1724 Pennsylvania Ave., Los Angeles)
- Beverly Hospital (309 W. Beverly Blvd., Montebello)
- Good samaritan hospital (1225 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles)
- Bell (6480-6410, avenue Atlantic, Bell)
- PIH Health Hospital – Whittier (12401 Washington Blvd., Whittier)
Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-04-23/coronavirus-testing-california