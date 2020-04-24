Getting Coronavirus Test Made Easier in California

Slowly it becomes easier to get a coronavirus test in California.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced an expansion of coronavirus testing capacity across the state.

He said President Trump confirmed on a phone call on Wednesday that the federal government would provide the state with vital missing samples. Newsom said 100,000 swabs are expected to arrive in California this week and 250,000 next week.

The governor said six new test sites would soon become operational, giving priority to “black and brown communities and focusing on rural communities”.

Dr. Susan Philip, director of disease prevention and control in San Francisco, announced Thursday that the city is easing the conditions for getting a coronavirus test. The city and its health partners now have the capacity to test 4,300 samples per day, an increase from 500 daily tests, she said during a webinar.

She said a lack of testing supplies has hampered the city’s testing capacity, but for now, the city has the supplies it needs to grow. The city has 26 test sites.

The relaxed testing requirements will allow anyone with certain symptoms to be tested as well as anyone who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. People will not be required to obtain a doctor’s prescription and the tests will be free.

The expanded list of symptoms includes diarrhea, fatigue and chills, she said.

Between March 2 and April 22, 12,598 residents of the city were tested and 12% tested positive, she said.

She said the city is working to expand screening tests for people in groups, essential workers and those in neighborhoods that have been disappearing from the virus, including the strongly Latin mission district.

But she also warned that the tests can produce false negatives, especially if the infection is very recent. She said the city is developing protocols to determine when health care and other front-line workers who have tested negative should be retested.

Starting on Thursday, all critical workers in Los Angeles, including those with no symptoms, can be tested for the virus, Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a press conference Wednesday evening.

Health care professionals, grocery store workers, first responders and critical government employees can get tested at any county testing site, said Garcetti. The expanded test criteria, which the mayor hopes will bring workers some peace of mind, are also a crucial step “on the road to reopening”.

“This is a very important step,” he said.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore thanked Garcetti, saying he knew the men and women of the police service would be happy to hear about the update.

“It’s great for us,” he said. “It’s great as a leader for me to know this.”

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County director of health Dr. Barbara Ferrer, in a major policy change, announced that nursing homes must now test all residents and staff, not just those with symptoms. The previous directive to only test those who were symptomatic was a mistake, she said.

“We were wrong,” Ferrer said at a press conference before announcing the new recommendations, which follow a similar change in state policy.

Testing only those with symptoms has likely resulted in a significant underestimation of cases in nursing homes, experts say, where the ever-increasing number of people falling ill and dying is already a national tragedy.

Any resident of Los Angeles County with symptoms of COVID-19 can now schedule an appointment the same or the next day for a test, the county announced on Friday. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Here is a full list of test sites in L.A. County: