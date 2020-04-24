Facebook marks the national origin of popular posts

OAKLAND, California. – Facebook said on Wednesday that it marks messages from popular accounts about their geographical origin in an attempt to curb political misinformation from foreign sites that mimic legitimate groups and political parties.

The new policy will apply to popular pages dealing with elections, entertainment and other topics, and will stamp all messages you post on Facebook and Instagram with their originals. For example, an Instagram account aimed at U.S. voters but located in Brazil will be marked “Based in Brazil” on each message. Users can then swipe to learn more about the account.

It is the social network’s latest attempt to combat election-related misinformation. Russia and other countries have used social media to try to influence political debate in the United States and elsewhere, often by disguising themselves as local interest groups.

Facebook initially targets pages located outside the U.S. that reach a large number of people within the U.S. According to the company, labels help people “measure the credibility and authenticity of their views”.

While labels add a new layer of information – and one user doesn’t have to click to find it – it is unlikely to help more mysterious attempts to influence the November presidential election and create political imbalances in the United States.

Last fall, for example, Facebook deleted dozens of pages and accounts that were alleged to be Americans that focused on U.S. politics but were actually from Iran and Russia. Meanwhile, in March, both Twitter and Facebook said they had eliminated sophisticated foreign operations that showed Russian careers outsourced election intervention to West African countries.