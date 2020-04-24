Facebook is getting rid of the “pseudoscience” ad targeting category

Facebook Inc. has removed “pseudoscience” as an option for advertisers who want to target audiences. This category is available until this week, although the world’s largest social media network has promised to curb false information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has also suspended the availability of some other interest categories while evaluating its list, a Facebook spokesman confirmed in an email after Reuters discovered that the “conspiracy theory” was no longer an option to target ads.

The company removed the “detailed targeting” category from the pseudoscience category on Wednesday, a spokesman said by phone when technical news site The Markup indicated it could advertise mail aimed at those interested in pseudoscience.

The recordings showed that Facebook, after announcing such ads, would say that it police COVID-19 misinformation on its platform. More than 78 million Facebook users were interested in “pseudoscience,” it said, citing Facebook’s advertising portal.

The pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, from false improvements to widespread conspiracy theories, has also spread to competing social media platforms such as Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc.’s Google video service YouTube.

A group of attorneys, Openz, said last week that as a sample analyzed by the team, 104 coronavirus-related misinformation content on Facebook had reached more than 117 million estimated impressions.

Data collected by ProPublica in 2016 shows that Facebook showed users “pseudoscience” at the time, suggesting that the class has been available for several years.

A Facebook spokesman said in his email that the pseudoscience category should have been removed in the previous review.

“We will continue to review our interest group,” he said.

Facebook has announced several initiatives to prevent the spread of false COVID-19 claims, including removing content that could cause immediate physical harm and warning people who engage in such false information through a link to the World Health Organization website.

The company has also banned exploitative tactics in advertisements and banned advertisements for medical face masks, hand cleaners, disinfectant wipes and COVID-19 test kits.

However, in April, a Consumer Reports test found that Facebook approved ads containing false information about the coronavirus, including false claims that the virus was a scam or that people could stay healthy with small daily doses of whitening.

Facebook reaches 2.5 billion users monthly on its core platform, or 2.9 billion users including users of its apps like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.