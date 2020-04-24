Earth Day 2020: measuring our seismic impact on the earth

With about a third of the world locked, life is quieter these days, not just for people, but also for the planet.

Across the world, seismologists report a notable reduction in seismic “noise” – small vibrations beneath the Earth’s crust.

“Earth’s vibrations are affected by many things: the environment, sea storms, crashing waves on continental shelves, earthquakes, of course,” said Andy Frassetto, project partner at Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology in Washington, DC. “But also human activity, which has been drastically reduced in recent weeks with stay-at-home orders and just the reduction in the number of people traveling. And this has resulted in less vibration from Earth at frequencies than humans often generate. “

Anthropogenic noise in the Brussels post-coronavirus lock is lower than before. Royal Observatory of Belgium



This seems to be the case in most urban centers, such as in the vicinity of Atlanta, where, according to Frassetto, seismic noise has decreased by almost 40%.

“You could argue that this is probably directly caused by the lack of traffic,” said Frassetto. “The more people stay at home, the fewer people commute to and from work during the day.”

The hope among seismologists is that this drop in artificial noise could help them detect small earthquakes.

“Seismologists are always on the lookout for earthquakes because they can provide a lot of information about what’s going on under our feet – where are the flaws, where we may have to think about the dangers,” said Celeste Labedz, who works with the California Institute. from the Seismology Technology Lab, “said” Sunday Morning “producer Sara Kugel.” These small earthquakes occur every day, but they can be difficult to detect, due to this background noise.

“Just as it is easier to hear your phone ring in a library than at a rock concert, it is easier to detect small earthquakes when the level of seismic noise is lower than when it is louder . So we certainly detect more earthquakes during these locks, then we would be at a more normal time. “

But Labedz is quick to point it out: no reason to be alarmed! “This change in background noise does not affect the likelihood of an earthquake anywhere,” she said. “So if you live in an earthquake-prone area, you need to be as prepared as always.

“Earthquakes don’t pause because we are busy with other disasters!” Added Labedz. “So you don’t have to be more or less worried.”

Instead, Andy Frassetto said, the new information should create new appreciation for the planet, especially Earth Day.

“It’s a reminder that we have a very, very interesting footprint on the world, that sometimes we don’t fully appreciate that human activity can manifest on geophysical instruments and things that scientists are looking at very clearly”, said Frassetto. “And now it’s a situation in which we are reminded of how much humans have to do with this.”



