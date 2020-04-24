Doctors Recommend Caution When Using Ventilators For Coronavirus Patients

Doctors warn about rushing to use mechanical ventilators to treat patients with coronavirus, saying that breathing machines could do more harm than good.

While health professionals in many countries dealing with the global pandemic agree that ventilators have saved lives, the risks of using overly intrusive machines may be too high for many patients, survey finds carried out by Reuters with medical personnel from various countries.

Instead, health workers began to prescribe less intrusive oxygen masks, which does not require that patients have a tube inserted into their respiratory system.

“At first we intubated these patients fairly quickly as they started to have more respiratory distress,” Robert Hart, chief medical director of Ochsner Health, Louisiana’s largest hospital chain, told Reuters.

“Over time, what we have learned is to try not to do it. We seem to be getting better results. “

Luciano Gattinoni, visiting professor in the Department of Anesthesiology, Emergency Medicine and Intensive Care at the University of Göttingen in Germany – and a renowned expert on ventilators – was one of the first to ask questions about how whose fans are to be used to treat COVIDs. 19.

“I realized as soon as I saw the first CT scan … that it had nothing to do with what we had seen and done in the past 40 years,” he told Reuters.

In an article published by the American Thoracic Society on March 30, Gattinoni and other Italian doctors wrote that COVID-19 does not cause “typical” respiratory problems.

Patients’ lungs are more elastic and work better than they would expect for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), they wrote. Therefore, the ventilation of some people with COVID-19 is not adequate.

“It’s like using a Ferrari to go to the store next door, you step on the gas and break the window,” he said.

US government officials, including Governor Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump, have repeatedly lamented the shortage of ventilators to fight the spread of the coronavirus, with automakers and medical supply companies being recruited to create as many machines as possible.

But in a report released this week, the Journal of the American Medical Association found that nearly 90% of patients with COVID-19 ventilated in New York’s largest hospital system, Northwell Health, died of anyway.

In a YouTube video published earlier this month, New York doctor Cameron Kyle-Sidell said he feared that by preparing to put patients on a ventilator, American hospitals are treating “bad disease.”

Ventilation, he said, would cause “an enormous amount of damage to large numbers of people in a very short time”. That remains his point of view, he told Reuters.

In China, 86% of coronavirus patients put mechanical ventilators in an intensive care unit in Wuhan, where the outbreak originated, died from the virus.

Likewise in the UK, a study of COVID-19 patients found that two-thirds of those placed on respiratory devices died.

And in Germany, Thomas Voshaar, a German pulmonologist at the pulmonary clinic at Bethanien Hospital, told Reuters that of the 36 acute COVID-19 patients on duty in mid-April, one had been intubated – a man suffering severe neuromuscular disorder. – and he was the only patient to die. 31 others had recovered.

However, doctors point out that this does not mean that the ventilators caused death – simply raises important questions about the best treatment options for some patients.

Rather than rushing to intubate, doctors say they are now looking for other ways to boost patients’ oxygen.

