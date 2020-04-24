Democratic Party still hopes to hold “in person” convention in August

The Democratic Party is still planning to hold a convention in person to nominate Joe Biden as president.

The event is currently scheduled to take place in Milwaukee during the week of August 17. The exact dates are unclear as party officials have abandoned the original plans to host the convention from July 13-16.

“We plan to host a face-to-face convention in Milwaukee. We anticipate this, “said Democratic Party president Tom Perez on Thursday. “At the same time, we are not putting our heads of public health in the sand. We are not doing it at the moment. We will not do it in perspective. “

Perez left open the idea that part of the convention would take place virtually, but hoped it would be possible to assemble safely at the designated site, the Milwaukee Bucks basketball arena, by August .

Wisconsin has confirmed more than 5,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 250 related deaths, with the stay order extended until May 26 under the leadership of Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

Biden was less optimistic, speculating that the entire event could be virtual.

Party conventions can attract tens of thousands of people over several days. Some Democrats have suggested that a limited crowd could attend, while the 4,700 or so delegates would stick to an online meeting.

“I hope we can have a very exciting convention in Milwaukee, where we can highlight the vice president and his running mate, who she turns out to be,” said Perez, referring to the engagement of Biden to select a female running mate. .

Republicans, meanwhile, have planned much more confidence that they will be able to host their party convention a week later in Charlotte, North Carolina, from August 24 to 27.

With post wires