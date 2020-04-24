Dahvi Waller and the story of ‘Mrs. America’

Multiple perspectives are reflected in “America”, the new FX mini-series about Hulu that focuses around the 1970s and fights for equal rights. The creator of the series, Dahvi Waller, wondered how to bring such a tense and historic movement to television in the 21st century. century.

“I think all the writers who write a period drama of all kinds are wondering how to take out this modern lens that we have automatically,” Waller told Times writer Mark Olsen for the podcast “The Reel”. “We were grappling with: how are we going to explain the hell of the ratification process to the American public? So it’s not intuitive. “

Waller is no stranger to historic television: she was previously a writer in the critically acclaimed series “Mad Men”. But she tells Olsen that it was difficult to structure this particular series.

“I spent a lot of time on journals.com read newspaper articles from the 1970s, “she said. “Really get into the minds of these women at the time. How they talked about the movement, how they talked about each other and about themselves. “

Waller says it was important for her to explain the roles that each character played and how they fit exactly into the movement of the time.

Subscribe to The Reel podcast

“It really is a whole piece. It is not a biopic. This is not a Phyllis Schlafly biopic. This is not a Gloria Steinem biopic. It really is a whole, ”she said. “What I really wanted to do with this series is to show that there are so many different ways of being a woman and that there are so many different definitions of femininity and that there are so many diversity that fraternity and femininity are not a monolith. And I thought the best way to really dramatize was to have these multiple perspectives. “

A remarkable and somewhat controversial performance in “Ms. America” ​​involves Phyllis Schlafly, the anti-feminist conservative who sought to dismantle the Equal Rights Amendment.

“Well, I wonder first if they got to the end of the series,” said Waller in response to criticism that his show is too sympathetic to Schlafly, played by Cate Blanchett. “If you want to anticipate and be prepared for the next backlash, because there will always be a backlash every time there is a movement forward in this country, you have to understand why leaders like Phyllis Schlafly have such an audience.” You have to understand its appeal. And if you do not support her, or if you do not find her sympathetic, you will not understand why she appealed to thousands of politically conservative women. “

Of course, on the other side was the women’s movement, full of feminist leaders fighting for change. Where the opposition was led by a singular figure, Schlafly, the women’s movement had several leaders. Waller felt it was essential to represent them all on screen.

“I wanted each of them to have their due,” she said. “I didn’t think it was fair to portray just one of them as the only leader and tell the story of just one of their views.”

Check out other episodes of “The Reel” here.