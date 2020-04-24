Coronavirus infections have spread earlier in the United States than expected

As some states and cities lift home stay orders and many seek to speed up coronavirus testing, new evidence is emerging that infections are spreading farther, faster and earlier than expected.

In New York, the epicenter of the virus and of the deaths from the disease it causes, COVID-19, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that one of the largest efforts in the country to test for antibodies has revealed just over one in five New York residents – 21.2% – may have had the virus and recovered. The vast majority did not show any symptoms, a characteristic that contributed to the spread of the virus.

Another study published by researchers at Northeastern University in Boston concluded that by March 1, the day New York City confirmed its first case, 28,000 people had been infected in five major cities – New York, Boston, Seattle, Chicago and San Francisco. This estimate represents 1,000 times the official figure at the time, which showed only 28 infections in the United States.

Coupled with new discoveries this week in Santa Clara County, where the medical examiner confirmed that California had the first deaths from COVID-19 – February 6 and 17 – new information suggests that a national epidemic was in progress well before the stay – home orders were placed and tests were available. Before the Santa Clara results, a man from Washington State, whose death was confirmed on February 29, was considered the first victim in the country.

For New York data, the state randomly tested 3,000 residents in grocery stores and other businesses in 19 counties and 40 cities. Most of the positive results for the infection occurred in New York, where 1,300 people were tested. Outside of the state’s largest metropolitan area, the positive rate was 3.6%. Cuomo said the infected people had probably contracted the virus less than two months ago since mid-February.

The results of the study, which would indicate 2.7 million infections in the state, have yet to be analyzed, warned the governor. He said the numbers were “skewed” because those tested at different sites may tend to be people who took less precautions against social distancing than the general population and were therefore more likely to have been exposed to the virus. .

Although the study indicated a much larger spread of the virus, it would also mean that the state’s death rate is lower than estimated. More than 15,000 New Yorkers have died from COVID-19.

Cuomo said the total number of coronavirus hospitalizations in the state had continued to drop, but hospital admissions of new patients had remained stable at around 1,300 per day. This is “not great news,” he said. And the death toll – 438 people on Wednesday – “is not decreasing as quickly as we would like,” said Cuomo.

Overall in the United States, the death toll exceeded 47,000 on Thursday. The number has jumped more than a thousand a day in recent weeks. At the start of the month, the total number of deaths was 4,780.

The governors said the lack of test supplies is a major obstacle to fighting the virus and determining the possibility of easing restrictions on the public. Dr. Anthony Fauci, adviser to President Trump and director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, agreed that insufficient testing remains an issue, according to an interview published Thursday in Time magazine.

“We need to dramatically increase not only the number of tests, but also the ability to perform them, so that you don’t have a situation where you have a test, but that cannot be done because there is no ‘swab, or because there is no extraction medium, or the wrong bottle, “said Fauci.” I’m not at all confident right now that we have what it takes “We are doing better and I think we will get there, but we are not there yet.”

Trump, who boasted of the country’s daily test rate at his White House press conferences, challenged Fauci’s assessment. Asked about it during Thursday’s session, the president said, “I don’t agree with him if he said that.”

The economic impact of the virus has also continued to grow. New federal data has shown that an additional 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total to 26 million unemployed Americans due to layoffs linked to the virus. The ravages on livelihoods and the economy have left many state governors torn between calculations regarding the reopening of their economies and the health risk to residents.

Several states, including many in the south, have presented aggressive plans to reopen. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has paved the way with plans to have gyms, lounges, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys reopen as of Friday, although his condition has not shown to drop infection rates by two weeks – the directive that the White House has states should be followed before easing home stay orders.

Trump, who praised Kemp earlier this week as a man who “knows what he’s doing,” criticized fellow Republican politicians for a second consecutive day on Thursday. “I was not happy with Brian Kemp,” said Trump. But the president said he told Kemp to “make his own decision”.

Trump said on Wednesday that he “strongly” disagreed with Kemp’s plans, which had received widespread criticism in Georgia and nationally. Kemp, who then spoke with Trump on the phone, then praised Trump on Twitter, but did not say he would backtrack.

“I appreciate his bold leadership and insight in these difficult times and the framework provided by the White House to move states forward safely,” Kemp tweeted, referring to Trump. “Our next measured step is data-driven and guided by state public health officials. We will continue this approach to protect the lives – and livelihoods – of all Georgians. ”

Another Republican joined the choir of critics on Thursday. Georgia representative Doug Collins, who is seeking the party’s nomination for a Senate seat, said on “Fox & Friends” that Kemp “did not communicate clearly” with the Georgians and did not get input from the leaders. local. The mayors of Atlanta and Savannah have spoken out against the reopening of Kemp.

“The president wants the country to open up. I want the country to be open. The governor wants the country to open up. The problem is, how do you do it? And I think that’s the leadership problem, “said Collins.