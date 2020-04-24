Coronavirus and job protection: what response could Europe provide?

Across Europe, as in the United States, economies are hit by the coronavirus crisis. Yet the jobless situation on both sides of the Atlantic seems significantly different – and for now at least, much more daunting for Americans.

Unemployment claims in the United States since mid-March – when most of the virus-related closures took off – jumped to 26.4 million, with 4.4 million of those claims, according to figures released Thursday. last week only. Combined with pre-pandemic unemployment, this increases the American unemployment rate to more than 20%, a level never seen since the 1930s.

In Europe, most of the publicly available unemployment monitoring takes place over longer intervals, so the full extent of the carnage caused by an epidemic is not yet clear. But economic analysts say there are crucial gaps in how unemployment caused by a pandemic is approached by the Trump administration and by governments in Western Europe.

Policymakers in Washington and European capitals have used “very different protective measures to prevent the job losses caused by COVID-19,” said Jeffrey Brown, chief of technology policy at the Bertelsmann Foundation in Washington.

Generally speaking, European methods revolve around wage subsidies for companies in order to keep people at work.

Brown compares attempts to “flatten the unemployment curve” with public health efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Both are efforts to prevent an increase that overwhelms national resources, to save time to prepare for more or less worse.

A number of European job preservation models are based on the labor market instrument, a German pioneer. Kurzarbeit, or short-term work, was used with a powerful effect during the economic crisis of 2009. It aims to avoid layoffs by keeping people employed, often at considerably reduced hours, with most of their wages covered by the ‘State.

While there are many variations across the continent, the principle is similar: “You are freezing the economy in some way,” said Jacob Kirkegaard, senior researcher at the Washington-based Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Under such an arrangement, the state intervenes to keep employees attached to their business and, as the economy reopens or revives, they return to work as usual.

Cruelly, some of the European countries that have suffered the highest number of deaths from the virus – Spain, where more than 22,000 people died, and Italy, whose death toll exceeded 25,000 as of Thursday – were already on a more fragile fiscal terrain to start with and risk greater economic devastation in the future.

Among the countries that seek to implement a German job retention system, those with experience in this field or those with a Scandinavian-style safety net including generous social protection programs do best, said Kirkegaard.

While some face bureaucratic delays or other problems in scaling up such programs, “it seems to work – I wouldn’t say transparently, but fine,” he said.

Avoiding large-scale job cuts while in the midst of a crisis like a pandemic helps companies and economies rebound after the emergency eases, many analysts say. And workers who are more confident about their professional status are probably the types of consumers who can contribute to a recovery.

By their very nature, however, costly job retention efforts are more feasible in the short term, perhaps over a period of several months. Thus, a longer crisis, with recurrent large-scale outbreaks of COVID-19 and the accompanying home stay orders, could prove to be a severe test.

Here is an overview of some European economies and how they are coping with the job losses caused by coronaviruses:

GERMANY: Kurzarbeit helps companies retain highly skilled workers, and many large companies adopt the system, which represents a growing employee base. It is expensive, but for the government, subsidizing wages may be a cheaper option than paying expensive unemployment benefits. Austria, Denmark and the Netherlands are implementing similar models, and the European Union of 27 countries as a whole is considering its own version.

FRANCE: The government is indeed paying companies to retain workers, spending some $ 50 billion to do so. For companies struggling to stay afloat, it offers state-subsidized vacations and loans while delaying tax and loan payments. In early April, thousands of companies, including large employers like the aviation giant Airbus, had applied for government-backed work permits for nearly 4 million workers.

BRITTANY: Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has launched a program to pay up to 80% of private sector wages until June, with a monthly cap of around $ 3,000 until workers are laid off. But the British authorities had a hard time implementing the program, known as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme – in British English, “scheme” does not have the same harmful nuances as it does in American English. The British Chamber of Commerce said that since this week more than 140,000 businesses have applied. And many businesses face a cash crisis before a month-end payday.

SPAIN: Because the country has entered the coronavirus crisis with an already penalizing unemployment rate – one of the highest in Europe, at almost 14% – the recovery will probably be slow, which may have prompted the government Madrid to quickly adopt economic reopening measures. Previous bright spots such as the tourism sector should not be revived anytime soon. Partly because Spain has a high rate of temporary workers who have now evaporated, the government has considered measures such as universal basic income and temporary unemployment relief. Spain is pressuring the EU for help, but the prognosis is grim: the International Monetary Fund said this month that the unemployment rate in Spain could reach nearly 21% this year.