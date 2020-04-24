Chargers pick QB Justin Herbert with sixth pick in NFL draft

The Chargers split from Philip Rivers after having him as their quarterback for 14 seasons. They hope to have acquired their next long-term starter at the position on Thursday when they selected Justin Herbert with the sixth pick overall in the NFL draft.

Coming from Oregon, Herbert is expected to sit behind Tyrod Taylor to start the 2020 season and have the opportunity to learn the position at the NFL level. The Chargers had been linked to Herbert for several weeks, a team needing a future quarterback logically connected to a 6-foot-6, 236-pound athlete.

In four years in the Pac-12 Conference, Herbert played 43 games and threw nearly 1,300 passes. As a senior, he had 3,471 yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions while leading the Ducks to a 12-2 record.

The biggest questions surrounding Herbert concern his capacity for leadership and his anticipation on certain throws.

The Chargers had also been linked to former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa, who is returning from a late-season hip injury. He was drafted at No. 5 by Miami.

With Tagovailoa off the board, the Chargers were able to choose the quarterback with the cleanest health record.

Justin Herbert, quarterback

6 feet 6, 236 pounds, Oregon, Round 1, Pick 6

Notable: Herbert showed his considerable athleticism to the NFL combine when he ran a 4.68-second dash on 40 yards, third among the quarters despite his size. He was tied for second with a vertical jump of 35.5 inches.

Last season: Herbert had 3,471 yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions, while leading the Ducks to a 12-2 record, a Pac-12 title and a Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin.

Why Chargers wrote it: After 14 years of Philip Rivers as their starter, the Chargers decided that this offseason would continue in the quarterback. They have veteran Tyrod Taylor as their starter scheduled for week 1 in 2020, but are looking for a potential long-term solution to this position.