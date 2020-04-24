The Centers for Disease Control have tripled the number of symptoms which may be indicators of coronavirus, including muscle pain, headache, and new loss of taste or odor.

WGME reported Thursday that the CDC had previously listed three key symptoms like shortness of breath, fever and cough.

The expanded list comes as researchers from around the world work to learn more about the deadly pandemic that has infected at least 2.7 million people worldwide and killed nearly 200,000 people.

The CDC still warns that older adults and those with underlying medical conditions continue to be at higher risk for serious complications from the virus. Her website says fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated tremor, muscle aches, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell could all be symptoms which appear between two and 14 days after exposure.

Doctors are studying other symptoms that patients complain about, including called “COVID toes”.

One of the most annoying elements of the virus is how it can be fatal in some patients and asymptomatic in others, who can still spread the disease.

President Trump has expressed his determination to reopen the county, but much of this success will depend on identifying the cases and excluding them from the public until they are rid of the virus.

The WGME report noted that more than a quarter of the 619 coronavirus patients surveyed by the American Academy of Otolaryngology noticed loss of taste or odor as their first symptoms.

“If you have a sudden change in taste or smell, this study and several others show that it may be the initial marker, so you wouldn’t want to spread it,” said one of the researchers at the website.