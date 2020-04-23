Yonkers emergency doctor describes first-line coronavirus “nightmare”

YONKERS – A nurse furiously pushes against a man’s chest as five other caregivers in full protective gear surround the patient’s bed.

Suddenly, we raise our arms and step back.

“OK, move!” Everyone is moving! “Are the instructions.

A few moments after their retreat, an alarm sounds and the electrodes attached to the patient’s chest shock his heart. His arms spasms. He shakes the bed. Shortly after, he was placed on a ventilator. He was saved – for now.

Many others at the Saint Joseph Medical Center have not done so.

“It was a nightmare. We have a volume of sick people like you can’t believe. In one shift, I declared six people dead, “said Dr. Anthony Leno, director of emergency medicine at the hospital, who on average before the outbreak declared one death over a period of 10 to 12 hours.

Yonkers Hospital, which is near the Bronx border and serves one of the poorest sections of the largest city in Westchester County, has been besieged by the new coronavirus. According to Dean Civitello, vice president of human resources, half of the approximately 280 staff tested for the disease were positive – and another 25 to 30 are still awaiting results.

The Associated Press secured access to the facility’s emergency room, which at one point earlier in the pandemic had 28 patients waiting for treatment and ambulances lined up outside with more, said Dr. James Neuendorf, medical director of Saint Joseph.

Staff from other areas of the hospital were redeployed to manage patients and additional treatment areas were created to increase the hospital’s 194 intensive care beds.

The adjustments meant “that we were able to care for a large number of patients – far beyond our numbers that we normally see daily,” said Neuendorf.

More than 900 people died in Westchester, which experienced an early outbreak in New Rochelle in March before Yonkers became a hot spot. In Saint-Joseph, coronavirus symptoms accounted for more than 85% of all admissions over a period of almost four weeks from March 20 to April 19.

Hospital officials knew the pandemic was going to crush them, as COVID-19 has proven to be particularly punishing for the largely minority population who make up a significant portion of southwest Yonkers.

A particular challenge is that large families often live together in small houses, which makes it difficult to isolate sick families. And, noted Leno, there have been few effective therapies other than isolation.

“We have had many family members and groups, and we have even had relatives who died within days of each other,” said Leno.

The community was so badly affected that a tent was erected outside the hospital on March 19 to deal with the emergency of people wishing to be tested. In the first few days it was on the rise, 150 to 175 people were examined every day to determine who should be tested, according to Catherine Hopkins, director of school health and community relations at Saint Joseph.

Even some in the region who might otherwise be reluctant to seek medical care, fearing loss of pay or in some cases eviction, showed up after seeing the effects of the coronavirus.

“People are scared,” said Hopkins. “They are afraid. Their relatives and friends are dying.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that go away within two to three weeks. But for some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illness and lead to death.

Beyond unprecedented medical challenges, the epidemic has caused financial hardship at the Catholic hospital that has served Yonkers since 1888. Beds and equipment had to be purchased or rented to meet Governor Andrew Cuomo’s mandate to increase the capacity of hospitals, and personal protective equipment had to buy at much higher cost than usual because normal suppliers were exhausted.

“There are a lot of people who squirt over there. A mask that cost 50 cents before costs $ 7, $ 8 each. The dresses, which would also cost 50 cents, cost $ 7 each. Protective shields that cost $ 1.25, people looking for $ 25 a pop, “said Frank Hagan, chief financial officer for Saint Joseph. “So cost is a big problem.”

Just like staff morale, which fears for their own health, juggles their responsibilities when colleagues are sick and are bombarded – even more than usual – with death and illness.

“It’s tiring. It’s stressful,” said Margaret Cusumano, chief nurse, who returned about three weeks after being tested positive. “You watch people being sick. You watch people succumb to the disease. It weighs on you mentally, physically. ”

Fewer patients are coming to Saint-Joseph now. Although there is always a constant flow of masks that circulate in the emergency room every day, staff are optimistic that the worst is over. But there is also the fear that people will rush their lives too quickly – which could trigger a new wave of infections.

“They hear that we’re on set and they think,” OK, it’s as usual, “said Hopkins. “It is not. It cannot be.”