Yankees’ Randy Levine pushes back fanless games

Yankees president Randy Levine has no plans to play the entire season on empty football fields.

Scheduled to start on March 26, the MLB season has been suspended due to the coronavirus.

“I think the President’s directives were very, very well done and that we must comply with them. The sports industry can be an example for the whole industry for us to work with health experts and people who run baseball teams and all associated companies to reach this compromise how do we get into our parks as soon as possible with all appropriate mitigation, ” Levine told FOX Business Network “Mornings With Maria” on Wednesday. “Social distancing, temperature control, wearing masks, gloves. I think everything is doable because I think having games only on TV throughout the season for many reasons is not practical. “

Although the MLB and the Players Association have not formalized a plan as to the start of a season and where the games will be played, Levine would like to see a plan developed.

“I think, as the president said, he wants – like [does] Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo – we need to get baseball back and we need to develop a plan with everyone as soon as possible to show how it is done, ” said Levine. “Let us start with stadiums without fans but quickly move on to stadiums with fans.” “

Seat customers are important because clubs rely on them for revenues from ticket sales, concessions and parking.

“We are all considering many plans. Do you start in some cities? Do you start without fans and then go to your stadium with limited fans? And how do you do it? Everything is on the table, ”said Levine. “Here in New York we are going to start a little later because obviously the virus has hit us much harder than elsewhere. So I think we should just start and be ready. There has to be a private-public partnership that all of the parties, the economics, the health aspects, have to make sure that it is done in a safe and reasonable manner. And that’s where we’re trying to go right now to move this forward as quickly as possible. The country needs sport. »»

The Yankees are part of a group of teams that will pay full-time employees until the end of May.

“No leave, no salary cut until May 31, then reassess the situation. So I hope by May 31 we will have this plan, ” said Levine. “We now have this real opportunity. Doctor [Anthony] Fauci gave us the opportunity to step down with the President’s directions to see how we can make a plan where we can start thinking about getting fans into the stadium. “

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, recently pointed out that the coronavirus will dictate a timetable.

“It will be the virus that will determine the schedule, because if we have the virus under control, it is conceivable that you can have baseball with people who practice physical separation. Namely, you are not packing a stadium, ” said Fauci.