Women-focused “Star Wars” series reportedly in preparation at Disney +

A new “Star Wars” series is in preparation at Disney Plus, Variety learned from sources. The series is from Leslye Headland, the co-creator, showrunner and executive producer of the critically acclaimed Netflix series “Russian Doll”.

Details of the exact plot of the series are kept secret, but sources say it will be a women-centered series set in a different part of the “Star Wars” timeline than other projects. Headland is said to be committed to writing and serving as a showrunner on the series, with the program currently staffed.

Representatives from Disney and Headland did not immediately respond to Variety request for comment.

Headland has also directed several episodes of “Russian Doll”. The show was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards for its first season, ultimately winning three.

Headland began his career by writing and directing the series “Seven Deadly Plays”, which includes “Bachelorette” and “Assistance”. “Bachelorette” was the basis of his film debut with Kirsten Dunst.

Her other film credits include writing the 2014 remake of “About Last Night” and writing and directing “Sleeping with Other People”. In addition to “Russian Doll”, his other television credits include “Terriers”, “Blunt Talk”, “SMILF” and “Black Monday”. She is currently under global contract with Fox 21 Television Studios, with the studio now under the auspices of Disney.

It is taken up by Michael Sugar at Sugar23 and Steve Younger at Myman Greenspan. It is retained by UTA for the realization.

After the news of the development of the new series Variety exclusively reported that a third season of “The Mandalorian” is already in preparation at Disney Plus before the premiere of the second season later this year. “The Mandalorian”, one of the launch titles for the Disney brand streamer, turned out to be a major pop culture phenomenon when it came out.

There are currently two other “Star Wars” live shows in the Disney Plus pipeline – an Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor and a Cassian Andor / “Rogue One” prequel series with Diego Luna. Variety exclusively reported that Joby Harold had recently joins the Obi-Wan series as a writer, while Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller recently joined the Cassian Andor series.