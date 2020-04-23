Watch the first trailer for Jerry Seinfeld Netflix Comedy Special

Jerry Seinfeld is back to lighten the mood amid a global health pandemic.

On Thursday, Netflix released a trailer for the comedy legend’s next special stand-up, “23 Hours to Kill”, its first after a 22-year hiatus.

Put on preview next month, the show features satirical pieces from classic “James Bond” movies (the trailer begins with the comic book chained to a table, a laser moving towards its crotch) and cuts to Seinfeld, dressed in a black suit, on stage at the Beacon Theater in New York, where the special was recorded.

“Who designed the bathroom with the viewing window underexposed, so that we could all see the legs of lifeless collapsed pants and the tragic little shoe fronts barely growing under the embarrassed helpless belt?” he asks in the teaser. “How much more money does it cost to bring this wall down on another foot?”

According to Netflix, the star of “Seinfeld” will also address “speaking against texting, bad buffets against supposedly” great “restaurants and the magic of Pop Tarts” in the comedy special.

The comic has previously worked with the streaming company, including “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”, which Seinfeld created, directed and performed. In 2019, Netflix acquired global streaming rights for the sitcom “Seinfeld”.

“23 Hours to Kill” is released May 5 on Netflix.