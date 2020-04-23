Unemployment by coronavirus: the union broadcasts advertisements for television professionals

When sports fans in Los Angeles turn to watch reruns of cable TV games broadcast during the coronavirus lockdown, they will be interrupted by union-funded advertisements representing the technicians who worked on these shows.

“Sinclair has turned its back on the technicians who bring you sports, left them to themselves”, the announcement said. “So when you turn on your TV or pay your cable bill, remember how Sinclair abandoned its employees.”

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees is broadcasting cable television commercials on Fox Sports networks owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group to pressure the company to improve the compensation of technicians who had to work on television games. The union represents approximately 1,500 workers in a dozen markets where sports networks owned by Sinclair operate.

The television ad is part of a week-long union campaign after Sinclair offered workers $ 2,500 in loans, rather than paying them for work on canceled games, as did other networks.

Maryland-based Sinclair, known for her conservative news programming, said in a statement that hundreds of workers were using her loan program.

“Our goal continues to provide immediate relief to more than 1,000 freelancers who regularly work with us to deliver the best of local sports live,” Sinclair spokesperson Ronn Torossian said in an email. “We determined that this initiative was what our company could offer at the moment.”

Advertising campaign highlights pressure on corporate employers to act ethically and treat workers fairly, many of whom find it difficult to access and access federal emergency funds food banks across the country.

Media companies are struggling financially to overcome the pandemic that has shut down many sources of income, such as theme parks, cinemas and live sports. The production halt came at a particularly crucial time for those working on sports broadcasts, as they had to enter their busiest season.

“Most employers have worked closely with us because they value their employees and they realize both the value they bring to their business and the desperate situations they are in right now, having lost all their work, “said Fran O’Hern, co-broadcast director for IATSE. “Almost all the other operators of regional sports networks have mobilized to remunerate their teams for at least part of the work that has been accomplished so far.”

Sinclair, one of the nation’s largest television station owners, acquired 21 of Fox’s regional sports networks last year as part of a $ 9.6 billion deal that was once part of the Rupert Murdoch’s sports and information empire. He emerged as the winner of an auction for popular sports channels including Fox Sports West, Prime Ticket and Fox Sports San Diego. Local outlets broadcast Angels, Clippers, Kings, Ducks and Padres games.

Each program broadcast would generally have employed around 50 technicians. Sinclair’s approach contrasts with other networks. The networks owned by Walt Disney, ABC, CBS, AT&T Turner and NBC belonging to Comcast paid workers for the canceled games and events they were scheduled to run, said an IATSE spokesperson.

IATSE has stated that the terms for repaying Sinclair loans are onerous and that Sinclair no longer makes contributions to the health care or retirement funds of its sports broadcast technicians.

Sinclair has been in the spotlight for the past two years after its appearance, it had mandated to “broadcast” politically conservative content on local TV channels, which has led some anchors and correspondents to refuse to read promotional statements or leave the network. Founded by engineer Julian Sinclair Smith in 1971 with a single independent outlet in Baltimore, it has grown into a multi-billion dollar revenue business.