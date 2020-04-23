Two pet cats tested positive for COVID-19 in New York, according to the USDA

Two pet cats in New York State tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus that claimed the lives of more than 180,000 people worldwide, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). It comes after several lions and tigers contracted the disease at the Bronx Zoo earlier this month.

The USDA has stated that these are the first pets in the United States to test positive for COVID-19. They suffered from mild respiratory illnesses and are expected to recover. Officials say the cats may have contracted the disease from people in their households or neighborhoods. The pets lived in separate areas in New York, the USDA said.

“… A veterinarian tested the first cat after he showed slight respiratory signs. No member of the household has been confirmed ill with COVID-19,” the USDA said in its press release. “The virus may have been transmitted to this cat by slightly ill or asymptomatic members of the household or by contact with an infected person outside his home.”

In the case of the second feline, the owner of the cat tested positive for COVID-19 before the cat showed signs. Another household cat showed no signs of illness, according to the USDA.

The tests used to confirm that cats were positive for the coronavirus are different from the procedure used in humans. Health officials say that while some animals can be infected by people, there is currently little evidence that animals transmit the disease to humans.

A Malaysian tiger from the Bronx Zoo contracted COVID-19 in early April. Wildlife Conservation Society Bronx Document / Zoo



When infections at the Bronx Zoo were revealed, health officials said the cats fell ill after being exposed to a zoo worker who had COVID-19 but was asymptomatic. No other zoo animal showed symptoms of coronavirus.

At the time, the USDA said the tiger from the Bronx zoo was the “first case of its kind” and “more studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by COVID-19”.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that a small number of pets outside the U.S. are believed to have become infected with the virus after close contact with people with the disease. COVID-19 – but not vice versa. “We have no evidence that pets, including pets, can transmit COVID-19 to people or that they could be a source of infection in the United States,” CDC says.

In a study published in Science, scientists from the Harbin Veterinary Research Institute intentionally exposed groups of cats, dogs, ferrets, pigs, chickens and ducks to the new coronavirus and discovered that some animals are more sensitive than others.

Fortunately for dogs, the researchers found that man’s best friend had a low sensitivity to the virus. Livestock, including pigs, chickens and ducks, also do not appear to be significantly affected.

However, the study finds that ferrets and cats seem susceptible to the infection. To determine this, the researchers inserted the virus, SARS-CoV-2, into the noses of five domestic cats. Three of the infected cats were placed in cages next to the uninfected ones. Researchers later discovered the virus in one of the exposed cats, suggesting that it had contracted the virus from droplets in the breath of nearby infected cats.

The four cats that had a coronavirus also developed antibodies to the virus. Researchers say that knowing how the virus replicates in animals could be useful in efforts to develop treatments for COVID-19 in humans. However, the study also raises many other questions.

For one thing, this experimental study may not mimic how germs spread in real life, Dr. Ann Hohenhaus, internal medicine and veterinarian for small animals at New York’s Animal Medical Center, told CBS News. “They took a known amount of virus and made it squirt in the noses of the animals they were testing,” she said.

“When you do your research, you have to start somewhere, so it was a big dose of virus directly in the nose. And I don’t think anybody thinks it mimics the situation of you and your pet in a apartment in New York, “said Hohenhaus, adding that the study was a milestone in research on coronaviruses and animals.

The CDC and USDA have told pet owners to “wash your hands before touching your pet, wash your hands after touching your pet. If you’re sick, wear a mask … you shouldn’t not take care of your pet and find a substitute to take care of your pet so that you can quarantine yourself away from everyone in the family, which includes all pets, “said Hohenhaus.

Caitlin O’Kane contributed to this report.