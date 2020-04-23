Trump’s new press secretary holds first white house aisle gag

New White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held her first informal press conference with journalists on the White House aisle on Wednesday, defending presidential tweets and an pending executive order to end immigration.

It was the first gaggle with a press secretary since mid-2019 and signals a potential return of often impromptu exchanges, which are generally less combative than formal TV briefings.

A dozen journalists formed a semi-circle around McEnany on the asphalt near the west wing after finishing a Fox News show in a nearby tent.

McEnany, an experienced television commentator who was previously a spokesperson for President Trump’s re-election campaign, spoke to reporters for less than 5 minutes, discussing a range of emerging trends and agreeing to share information on specific requests.

She offered additional clarification of morning tweet that CDC director Robert Redfield “has been totally misquoted” with reference to a possible future increase in coronavirus cases linked to the annual flu season.

“What he said was that the flu will come back in the fall, everyone has to go and get the flu shot,” said McEnany.

“The media has taken this completely out of context to say that the coronavirus will reappear strongly in the fall. It was not what he was trying to say. He focused on the flu, being responsible, getting the flu shot, all Americans should do it. But again, let the media take it out of context. “

A statement Trump said was released by Redfield “will be released, you should get it today,” she added.

McEnany was also asked to provide details of the president’s promise to sign an executive order banning immigration for 60 days on Wednesday.

“I don’t want to pre-empt the president’s executive order. We will have all the details to come. But what I can tell you so far is that it will affect those with green cards, and there will be exclusions for other types of non-immigrant visas, “she said.

“We are finalizing it,” said McEnany. “One thing I want to correct is that I saw reports that there was a rushed project put in place after the [Monday] tweet. This was absolutely not the case. In fact, I read the project before the tweet was even published, so this has been in the works for some time. we’re putting the finishing touches on it and we expect that to be the case today, as the president tweeted. “



In response to criticism that think Trump will not restrict low-wage foreign workers, she said, “The president has promised a 60-day temporary halt to immigration. This executive order will accomplish this. I think what they focus on is non-immigrant visas. But by staying true to his word, this president has promised to stop immigration and that is indeed what he is about to deliver. “

Asked if Trump would issue a directive to the Pentagon after tweeting that the US military could sink Iranian ships “if they harass our ships,” said McEnany: “The president’s tweet speaks for itself, so I’ll leave it there for now.”

McEnany said she would try to get reporters to read an appeal between Trump and Georgia governor Brian Kemp, a Republican who plans to reopen the state’s economy.

“I’ll get back to you in the next two hours on this.” Send me an email, ”she said.

The small group of interrogators around McEnany reflects the efforts of the Association of White House Correspondents to discourage journalists from entering White House grounds in large groups during the coronavirus pandemic. The aisle gag was his first as press secretary, McEnany confirmed to the Post.

Early last year Trump asked then press secretary Sarah Sanders to stop regular briefings because, he wrote, “The press covers it so crudely and inaccurately.” The alley then emerged as a de facto briefing room.

McEnany’s immediate predecessor, Stephanie Grisham, a staunch Trump defender who served more than nine months in the post, did not allow gagging in the aisle. This month, she returned to the east wing as First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff.