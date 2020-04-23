Trump suspends most US immigration for 60 days

by April 23, 2020 world
President Trump has said he will suspend the issuance of green cards for at least 60 days to reduce the volume of competition as the economy rebounds, although some, such as seasonal farm workers, are exempt. Democrats say he is using the pandemic to fulfill his campaign promise to reduce legal immigration. Meanwhile, congressional leaders have reached agreement on additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program. Weijia Jiang reports on the nearly $ 500 billion deal.

Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/trump-to-suspend-most-us-immigration-for-60-days/

