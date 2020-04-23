Tribune Publishing cuts employees in second round of cuts this month

Tribune Publishing, owner of the Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News and the Baltimore Sun, is putting vacation time aside for employees earning as little as $ 40,000 a year in its second round of cuts this month.

All non-unionized employees earning between $ 40,000 and $ 67,000 a year will be on leave one week a month, said CEO Terry Jimenez in a note obtained by The Post.

The latest decision comes just 10 days after the company implemented 2-10% pay cuts for all of its non-union employees who earn more than $ 67,000 a year as a coronavirus.

The company, which also owns the Orlando Sentinel, among other newspapers, said it is negotiating with NewsGuild chapters for cuts to unionized newspapers, including the Tribune, Hartford Courant and Baltimore Sun, among others.

The Daily News press room is not unionized.

The latest cuts follow voluntary buyout offers that were sent to all newsroom employees in February before the coronavirus shut down the economy and cut advertising revenue.

A Daily News staff member said that Robert York – who is the editor of the Daily News and Morning Call owned by Tribune in Allentown, Pennsylvania – told News staff at the time of the April 10 pay . cuts that were no longer in progress.

“York insisted that there would be no leave, which makes it so infuriating,” said a staff member. “If you don’t know or can’t make a promise, say so. Don’t mess with people’s lives like that.”

Tribune said Jimenez blamed the longer quarantine cuts than expected.

“COVID-19 continues to have an unprecedented effect on our economy, our industry and our business,” said Jimenez in the letter. “Despite a strong commitment to our journalism, the impact on advertising has been profound. Statewide home stay orders have been extended beyond initial government orders and, therefore, we will need to take additional measures to ensure the financial stability of the business. “

The main shareholder of the company is the hedge fund Alden Global Management, which controls the newspaper publisher Digital First Media and has long had a reputation for significantly reducing its news assets.

Jimenez said the leave “will last three weeks for most positions and will be taken in one week increments between May and July 2020”.

But it may not be the end. “We can also implement additional leave or extend the length of positions that have been disproportionately affected by the slowdown or the work activity caused by the pandemic,” said Jimenez.

He also said that employees have the option of leaving the company and receiving severance pay instead of vacation. For employees who choose to leave, their last day will be May 8.