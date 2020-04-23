Tornadoes tear apart Oklahoma and Texas, at least one dead

MADILL, Okla. – One person was killed on Wednesday when an apparent tornado that damaged at least two businesses ravaged Marshall County in southern Oklahoma.

Another damaging storm, also an apparent tornado, swept through a county in southeast Texas, causing widespread damage.

The Oklahoma storm hit Madill, near the Red River, around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, causing serious damage to the city, including its residential areas, said Donny Raley, the city’s emergency manager.

The man’s body was found about a quarter of a mile from J&I Manufacturing, a trailer factory about six miles southwest of Madill, said Marshall County director of emergency management Robert Chaney. Chaney said he had no further information about the person, but said the alleged wrecker had struck the plant just as his staff was leaving for the day and had caused serious damage.

The storm also hit the Oklahoma Steel and Wire factory, a manufacturer of fencing wire on the south side of Madill, the county seat of Marshall County and home to approximately 4,000 residents.

The apparent tornado in southeast Texas hit the ground at around 6 p.m. Wednesday near Onalaska, about 75 miles north of Houston. The storm rumbled east through Seven Oaks. The storm caused serious damage to homes and other structures, but there were no immediate reports of death or serious injury, said Carrie Miller, spokesperson for Polk County judge Sydney Murphy.

A team from the National Weather Service will be dispatched to investigate the damage and confirm whether the storms were tornadoes.