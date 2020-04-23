Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski want Patriots fans to cry?

Tom Brady’s mission this offseason has become clear.

He wants to make Patriots fans cry.

He doesn’t just want the New Englanders to sniff a little. He doesn’t want them to get foggy. He doesn’t want a tear or two to run down their cheeks.

He wants them to cry openly.

As if his departure as a free agent after 20 years and six Super Bowl victories was not enough to make it happen, Brady released two sincere farewells – titled “LOVE YOU PATS NATION“and”FOREVER A PATRIOT– on social media the day he decided to pursue his career elsewhere.

Then, less than a day after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady went back to social media to post clips and comments on the Patriots’ superb victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl there. is more than three years old.

Earlier this month, Brady decided that it was necessary to issue a new sincere goodbye.

And now that. The day after Rob Gronkowski’s decision to leave retirement and join his former Patriots teammate in Tampa Bay, Brady posted this video to his social media accounts:

Yes, it’s Brady blowing in a conch shell. Yes, it’s Gronk who responds and is ready to act. Yes, it is an “Anchorman” reference.

And, yes, the two players shared this video before – four years ago, when they were both contributing members of the Patriot Dynasty.

As unbearable as the Patriot nation has been in the past two decades, these fans seem to have handled this fairly well. At least so far. Here are some comments on Brady’s post on this video:

– “That makes me sad.”

– “It should happen in New England [loudly crying face emoji]. “

– “Pain.”

– [four broken heart emojis]

– “Not cool, guys not cool”

– “It’s just mean.”

– “Too early Tom.”

– [three anguished face emojis]

– “It is not good for my debilitating depression.”

– “I never felt so betrayed.”

– “it’s just rude and you know it.”

– “None of you is more a Patriot. You hurt the fans. “

All of this, in addition to every imaginable GIF featuring people sobbing or crying in despair.

Well done, Brady. Mission accomplished.