Today in sport: Fernando Tatis becomes the first player to win two Grand Slam tournaments in one run

To say that it was not the night of the pitcher Chan Ho Park on this date in 1999 could have been the understatement of the season. In front of a noisy crowd of 46,687 on a cool Friday at Dodger Stadium, the St. Louis Cardinals rocked the Dodgers starter for 11 points on eight hits in less than three innings of a 12-5 defeat, highlighted by the two great of Fernando Tatis. slap.

A line hit in the Dodgers paddock and a shot in the left field flag placed Tatis in the baseball record book as the first player to hit two Grand Slam tournaments in a heat. His eight RBIs also set a record for most innings in one run.

In baseball games postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dodgers were scheduled to play a one-day game in Washington against the Nationals on Thursday, and the Angels were scheduled to start a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium .

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1950 – The Minneapolis Lakers are the first team to win an NBA title, defeating the Syracuse Nationals 110-95 in game 6. George Mikan scores 40 points, four Lakers foul and Nationals coach Al Cervi is sent off for complain about a call. This is the third consecutive Lakers professional championship. In 1948, they toasted the National Basketball League and in 1949, they won Basketball Assn. of the title of America. Later that year, BAA became the National Basketball Assn.

1954 – The NBA Board of Governors ushers in the modern era of professional basketball with the 24-second clock. Teams will no longer be allowed to freeze the ball and miss a timer in a close match.

1969 – Jerry West scores 53 points to lead the Lakers to the Boston Celtics 120-118 in the opening game of the NBA Finals. Elgin Baylor adds 24 points and John Havlicek scores 37 for the Celtics. Bill Russell dominates Wilt Chamberlain in a bouncing 27-23 derby.

1993 – Dallas Mavericks avoid matching 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers as the worst team in NBA history by beating Minnesota Timberwolves 103-100 for their 10th win of the season. They finish with a record 11-71 and a percentage of .134.

1996 – An NHL game record of 28,183 fans watches the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 at the Thunderdome in St. Petersburg, Florida. Tampa Bay had scored 27,227 in a single game in their first regular season. game at Devil Rays baseball stadium.

1999– New York says goodbye to Joe DiMaggio in a simple memorial service at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Crowds overflowing at Manhattan Church include former Yankees teammates Yogi Berra, Phil Rizzuto and Bobby Brown, as well as former Dodgers pitcher Ralph Branca and Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. The Hall of Fame dies on March 8 at the age of 84 of lung cancer and is buried in California, but his family and friends want service in the city where he was catapulted into the national spotlight.

2002 – Goalkeeper Brent Johnson of the St. Louis Blues sets an NHL record with his third shutout in the playoffs. This had not happened in 57 years, and Johnson reached the mark with a 1-0 stop for the Chicago Blackhawks.

2005 – Alex Smith of Utah is the first choice in the NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He is the fifth consecutive quarterback to finish first and seventh in the past eight years. However, the next quarterback was not caught until Green Bay selected Aaron Rodgers of California at No. 24.

2007 – Alex Rodriguez is the first player in major league history to have completed 14 home circuits in the first 18 games of a season, beating more than 0.400 during that period. He also tied the circuit record in April, connecting in the second and ninth innings of the New York Yankees’ 10-8 loss to Tampa Bay.

2019– Southampton forward Shane Long scores the fastest goal in English Premier League history when he puts the ball into the net after 7.69 seconds in a 1-1 draw at Watford. The previous record was 10 seconds by Tottenham’s Ledley King against Bradford City in 2000.

SOURCES: The Times, Associated Press