Stopping coronavirus is an opportunity for nature

As people around the world stay at home to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, the planet is getting cleaner and wilder.

Smog has stopped suffocating New Delhi, one of the most polluted cities in the world, allowing Indians to see distant mountains invisible for decades. Nitrogen dioxide pollution fell 30% in the northeast United States. And in Rome, air pollution levels have dropped 49% between mid-March and mid-April, making the stars more visible at night.

Wild animals are noticed in unusual places. Coyotes have been spotted snaking along Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago and near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. A cougar roamed the streets from Santiago, Chile, while the goats took over a city in Wales. In India, the already daring fauna has become bolder, with hungry monkeys entering houses and opening refrigerators to look for food.

Goats are walking the quiet streets of Llandudno, North Wales, which have been deserted due to a coronavirus-induced lockout. (Pete Byrne / Associated Press)

“This gives us an absolutely extraordinary insight into the mess that we humans make of our beautiful planet,” said Stuart Pimm, conservation scientist at Duke University. “It gives us the opportunity to magically see how much better it can be.”

Chris Field, director of the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment, has brought together a group of researchers to assess the ecological changes that are occurring while much of humanity is confined to the home. Scientists, stuck at home like the rest of us, said they were eager to explore unexpected changes in weeds, insects, weather, noise and light pollution.

“In many ways, we sort of hit the earth system with a hammer and now we see what the Earth’s response is,” said Field.

Among other things, researchers are tracking dramatic drops in traditional air pollutants, such as nitrogen dioxide, smog and tiny particles. These types of pollution kill up to 7 million people a year worldwide, according to Dan Greenbaum, President of the Health Effects Institute.

The air from Boston to Washington is the purest it has been since a NASA satellite began measuring nitrogen dioxide in 2005, said the NASA atmospheric scientist. Barry Lefer. The air purifies quickly because this type of pollution, which is largely caused by the burning of fossil fuels, is short-lived, he said.

Compared with the previous five years, air pollution in March was down 46% in Paris, 38% in Sydney, 29% in Los Angeles, 26% in Rio de Janeiro and 9% in Durban, in South Africa. South, according to NASA measurements.

“We have a glimpse of what could happen if we start switching to clean cars,” said Lefer.

The New Delhi skyline on November 1, above, and April 20. Air quality in India improved significantly during a nationwide lockout to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (Manish Swarup / Associated Press)

Cleaner air has been most noticed in India and China. On April 3, residents of Jalandhar, a city in the north of Punjab in India, woke up to a sight unprecedented in decades: snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas peak more than 160 km away.

Cleaner air means stronger lungs for people with asthma, especially children, said Dr. Mary Prunicki, director of air pollution and health research at Stanford University School of Medicine. And she notes that early studies also link the severity of the coronavirus to people with bad lungs and those living in more polluted areas, although it’s too early to say which factor is stronger.

Greenhouse gases that trap heat and cause climate change stay in the atmosphere for 100 years or more, so stopping the pandemic is unlikely to affect global warming, the climatologist said. Breakthrough Institute Zeke Hausfather. Carbon dioxide levels continue to rise, but not as quickly as last year.

These NASA maps show how the levels of nitrogen dioxide, a harmful gas emitted by vehicles, power plants and industrial activities, have decreased in California. Panel A is from March 2 to 6; panel B is from March 9 to 13; panel C is from March 16 to 20; and panel D is from March 23 to 27. (NASA / European Space Agency)

Pollution by aerosols, which does not remain suspended in the air for long, is also decreasing. But aerosols are cooling the planet, so NASA climatologist Gavin Schmidt study whether their falling levels could warm local temperatures for now.

Field says he is most intrigued by the increase in urban sightings of coyotes, pumas and other wildlife that are becoming famous on social media. Boar javelins gathered outside an Arizona mall. Even the birds of New York seem hungrier and bolder.

Police in Adelaide, Australia shared a video of a kangaroo hopping in an almost empty city centerand a group of jackals occupied an urban park in Tel Aviv.

We are not overrun. Wildlife has always been there, but many animals are shy, said Pimm. They go out when humans stay at home.

For sea turtles around the world, humans have made nesting on sandy beaches difficult. Turtles shouldn’t be disturbed, and emerging hatchlings are confused by beach lights, said David Godfrey, executive director of Sea Turtle Conservancy.

But with the lights and people far away, this year’s sea turtle nesting looks much better from India to Costa Rica via Florida, said Godfrey.

“There is money for wildlife in what is otherwise a fairly catastrophic time for humans,” he said.