SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink satellites, pushing total above 400

Falcon 9 rocket launched seventh batch of 60 Starlink satellites Wednesday, bringing SpaceX total to more than 400 in an accelerated campaign to deploy a global network of Internet relay satellites.

In doing so, SpaceX has landed the 84th launch of a Falcon 9 since the rocket’s debut 10 years ago in June as the company prepares for the historic launch on May 27 of a Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying two astronauts to the International Space Station.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying a seventh batch of 60 Starlink Internet relay satellites, departs from the historic pad 39A of the Kennedy Space Center. William Harwood / CBS News



The launch will mark the first of an American rocket carrying NASA astronauts since the withdrawal of the shuttle fleet in 2011, which marks an important step in NASA’s efforts to end the agency’s sole dependence. with regard to the Russian Soyuz ships to access the space station.

Wednesday’s flight started at 3.30 p.m. EDT when the first Falcon’s first stage first nine engines ignited and accelerated to 1.7 million pounds of thrust. An instant later, the 229-foot-high rocket roared in the air and went off on a northeastward trajectory.

After propelling the Falcon 9 out of the thick low atmosphere, the engines on the first stage stopped, the stage collapsed and the ascent into orbit continued with the power of a single no-load engine in the second stage of the rocket.

The first stage, for its part, turned, pulled three engines to slow down and fell back to Earth, heading for a landing on the SpaceX droneship “Of Course I Still Love You” parked a few hundred kilometers away off the coast of Florida. It was SpaceX’s 51st successful recall recall, its 32nd on a droneship.

About 10 seconds after the first stage landing, the second stage engine stopped and six minutes later, the 60 Starlink satellites, each weighing approximately 573 pounds, were released into a pile, slowly dispersing upon departure.

Confirmation of the successful deployment of 60 Starlink satellites pic.twitter.com/h3e6QmKRue – SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 22, 2020

SpaceX has regulatory approval to launch more than 12,000 Starlink satellites, in multiple orbital planes, to provide uninterrupted high-speed Internet access from anywhere on Earth using small terminals the size of a pizza box.

The company plans to start limited commercial service in the northern United States and Canada later this year after completing 12 launches to put 720 satellites into orbit.

Before Wednesday’s launch campaign, SpaceX had deployed 360 Starlinks on six missions. According to amateur satellite trackers, at least three of these satellites have since been desorbed, and several others appear to be in unusual orbits.

In all cases, SpaceX initially obtained authorization to deploy Starlinks in two altitude regimes, with a set of 1,584 Internet relay stations orbiting several planes approximately 340 miles away and another batch of 2,825 positioned at altitudes between 684 and about 825 miles.

In a file filed on April 17 with the Federal Communications Commission, SpaceX requested permission to place all Phase One Starlinks at the same altitude lower than the original game, some 340 miles.

“Due to its closer proximity to consumers on Earth, this change will allow SpaceX’s system to provide low-latency broadband to unserved and underserved Americans, which is comparable to a service previously only available in areas urban, “said SpaceX in its FCC app.

The growing constellation of Starlink continues to sound the alarm in the astronomical community. The problem is that the sunlight reflecting off several satellites above the horizon at any given time, along with their radio traffic, could disturb observations from the world’s largest optical telescopes and radio telescopes.

But SpaceX officials say engineers are testing a variety of modifications, including darker surface coatings and umbrellas to minimize glare on solar panels.

“We are taking key steps to reduce the brightness of the satellites,” SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted before the launch on Wednesday. “Should be much less noticeable during the orbit elevation by changing the angle of the solar panel and all seats get umbrellas from launch 9.”