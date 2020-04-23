Saints cancel offseason program due to coronavirus pandemic

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints have canceled their offseason program due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and have advised players that they will not be required to report to club headquarters before camp. training – whenever possible.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said coach Sean Payton informed the players of the decision on Wednesday, adding that the club will remain in regular contact with the players until the training camp opens.

“We are going to have some things we will tell them about,” said Loomis, adding that Payton’s message to the players was basically, “Take care of your family. Take care to keep yourself and your family safe. Obey orders.” each of the states you’re in. We’ll take care of the rest. Get back in shape, then when we can get together we will continue and have a great training camp and a great season.

The Saints’ decision comes as leaders of some states began to relax or discuss relaxed stay-at-home orders that have caused widespread economic hardship. the state.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported on Wednesday that there were more than 25,000 cases of coronavirus in the state, with 1,473 people having died from the virus. However, Louisiana has also started to see a gradual decline in hospitalizations.

Loomis said the team will always hold various meetings with online players, but will not use “virtual” exercises to do anything that requires physical effort.

“We will have things in which the guys participate,” said Loomis. “We’re not going to do virtual workouts and things like that. We want to make sure the guys are focused on their family and their safety. Look, we have a lot of guys that we trust and confidence in form when we start participating in a training camp. ”

While the Saints’ decision means fewer opportunities to run or browse the games installed for the coming season, and less chances for teammates to work on communication and chemistry on the field, New Orleans could also be well equipped to adapt than any team.

Payton is the coach and his attacking system has been in place since 2006. Dennis Allen has been a defensive coordinator since he replaced Rob Ryan in the 2015 season. The Saints’ last three playoff teams also have the most regular players, led by 41-year-old quarterback Drew Brees, who is entering his 15th season with the club.

“It’s a bit of an advantage if you have the same coaching staff, you haven’t had a lot of changes in your coaching staff, you have a core of players who are the same and a system that we have here for 14 years, “said Loomis. “I would probably feel a little bit different if we had a lot of changes on our roster and our coaching staff, but we are fortunate not to do so.”

Loomis compared this offseason to 2011, when conflicts between the league and the players ‘union led to a lockout that canceled all of the teams’ offseason programs before it was resolved in time for the training camp.

“We were able to hit the ground running at the end of that period,” said Loomis, referring to numerous NFL offensive records set this season and a 13-3 regular season record that ties the best in franchise history.

It remains to be seen when the training camp will begin.

“We don’t know what the future holds. We will plan as if we are going to have our normal training camp but we don’t know.”