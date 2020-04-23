Rob Gronkowski-Tom Brady’s reunion seeds planted during a wrestling game

TAMPA, Florida – Rob Gronkowski planted the seed for a return to the NFL when he played wrestling with Tom Brady two months ago.

He told the five-time Super Bowl champion that he wanted to play again if the “right opportunity” arose.

Brady, on the verge of becoming a free agent and signing a $ 50 million, two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was more than fascinated.

“We had a little chat. There was no pressure on either side. In fact, we got together just to kick off football, ”recalls Gronkowski on Wednesday, one day after the Bucs had traded to acquire the New England Patriots’ quadruple All-Pro quadruple.

“We have rarely talked about what his decision would be or where I stand. But we talked about … I’m still going to have this fire under me. I told him that I’m really interested in the decision you’re making and … even if you go back to the Patriots … there is a chance I will definitely love to reconnect, “added Gronkowski. “This is where the conversation started … and it was ignited.”

Bucs sent fourth round pick – # 139 overall – to Patriots in exchange for seventh round selection (# 241) and Gronkowski, who retired 13 months ago after nine seasons and won three Super Bowl rings with New England. .

The 30-year-old said he would respect and always appreciate his time playing for coach Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, but was just as excited to start over with Brady in Tampa.

“I’m not going to sit here and say it’s as easy for an organization to play for,” added Gronkowski from his time with the Patriots. “I know … that proves you right. That mentally proves you right. That physically proves you right. What I have learned there, I will definitely take it with me and apply it to my daily life, great time. “

Gronkowski was one of the most dominant tight ends in the league with the Patriots, scoring 521 career receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns – the third most TD receptions by close close in history NFL behind Antonio Gates (116) and the Tony Gonzalez Hall of Fame (111).

The five-time selection of the Pro Bowl is one of four tight rounds, with Gonzalez, Jason Witten and Travis Kelce, who have had four seasons with more than 1,000 yards received. With 28 career 100-yard games, Gronkowski ranks second behind Gonzalez (31).

He said he walked away from the game after helping the Patriots win the Super Bowl in February 2019 to give his body a chance to heal many injuries in his career.

“I had the opportunity to come back throughout my retirement, which is special. … But I always said that I wouldn’t come back unless I felt good, felt healthy and felt like I was ready to go, ”said Gronkowski. “It’s about time. It certainly wasn’t last year. My body needed 100% rest.”

In its nine seasons in New England, the Patriots have won nine division titles and appeared in eight AFC championship games, advancing to five Super Bowls. In 16 career playoff games, he has 81 catches for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Bucs have played only 15 playoff games in the club’s 44-year history, none since 2007.

That should change with Brady and Gronkowski joining an attack that led the NFL to pass, and placed third overall. The Pro Bowl receiving tandem of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin who caught 153 passes for 2490 yards and 17 touchdowns last season to be the best Brady has had to work with since the Hall of Famer Randy Moss started a season relay three years with the Patriots in 2007.

With O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate on the list, the tight end was also seen as a force even before Gronkowski was added to the mix.

Brady, however, is what made the move to Tampa, where Gronkowski once owned a home, particularly attractive.

He said he stayed in shape and tipped the scales at 250 pounds on Wednesday, about 12 to 15 pounds below his normal playing weight.

“Playing with Tom is special. … We have great chemistry there. Whenever we meet, it’s like the good old days. It doesn’t matter if we take a month off or six months apart, we just go over there and throw the ball as if it was normal practice, “said the tight player.

“It was like the aperitif of the whole meal. He attracted me when he went down to Tampa, ”added Gronkowski. “I saw what was going on there, just the opportunity to go there and play with this type of offense. They have special wide receivers. They have other good sides. … It’s just the right opportunity. “