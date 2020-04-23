Post Malone stages live tribute to Nirvana to relieve coronaviruses

Post Malone will host a live tribute concert to Nirvana this Friday, April 24 at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET.

The show will be broadcast live from Malone’s home and broadcast on her official YouTube channel. A press release says he will “perform a set of Nirvana hits and fan favorites.” For more information, fans can send an SMS to 817-270-6440, a number that Post Malone offered on its social media pages at the beginning of the week, next to the note “send me an SMS”.

Malone will be raising funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund from the United Nations Foundation for the World Health Organization on Friday. Throughout the show, Google will match all donations up to $ 5 million, with all proceeds donated to the United Nations Foundation.

A teaser for the concert is available to watch below.

Malone is an avowed fan of Nirvana, who has already covered “All excuses” live. He also has some Nirvana tattoos: his joints bear portraits of artists he admires who died at a young age, including Kurt Cobain, while the “Stay Away” tattooed on his forehead is a nod to the Nirvana song of the same name.

Post Malone released their latest album, “Bleeding in Hollywood, “Last September. This year he collaborated with artists like Ozzy Osbourne (“It’s a raid”) and Justin Bieber (“Forever”).