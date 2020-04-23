Oil recession could cost Texas 1 million jobs this year alone

The world is inundated with oil which it does not need because the coronavirus paralyzes the world economy. Here in the United States, it already costs tens of thousands of energy workers to make a living.

Drilling companies and refineries cut more than 50,000 jobs in March alone, according to a report by BW Research. For the entire energy sector workforce, California experienced the largest decline with about 40,700 jobs or more than 4% in the initial fall, while Texas lost more than 30,000 jobs.

And the cuts came before Monday’s wild surge in the commodity markets, where traders basically paid someone else to take oil deliveries in May rather than risking being stuck with the cost of keeping unwanted oil shipments. Benchmark US crude prices rebounded Tuesday and Wednesday, but continue to hover below $ 10 a barrel – a drop of more than 80% this year.

The “oil extraction industry in the United States is going through a difficult time,” Carl Weinberg of High Frequency Economics told investors in a report. “This may require government support, whether for the drillers or the banks that funded them.”

“The oil glut is so huge that it will take months, if not years, to bring it down. Oil prices will stay low for some time,” he added.

Oil demand has evaporated due to severe global economic disruption caused by the coronavirus, with hundreds of millions of consumers parking their cars at home, businesses shutting down, and companies aircraft putting planes on standby.

The demand for crude crude was compounded by a feud between Saudi Arabia and Russia which kept production at normal levels until early April, to tighten supply failed to anticipate the drop in oil consumption.

The lag between falling prices and the shutdown of the global economy is a “double whammy” for oil-producing regions, particularly the United States, the world first producer two consecutive years.

Oil is produced in 32 U.S. states and along the coasts, about 69% of which come from five states: Texas, North Dakota, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Colorado, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Storage facilities lack space for the country’s oil supply.

Texas faces one million job loss

In Texas, the country’s largest oil-producing state, almost a third of the 300,000 exploration and production jobs could be lost this year, said Ray Perryman, CEO of the Texas Perryman Group economic research company . Taking into account potential job losses for petroleum services, oil pipelines, storage, shipping, refineries and petrochemicals, as well as related sectors like retail and hospitality that depend on energy dollars, Forecast Perryman a loss of up to 1 million jobs this year in the state alone.

Oil services giant Halliburton, which said in March that it 3,500 workers on leave in Houston. The Houston Chronicle last week Noted more than 6,000 jobs in the oil and gas industry were lost in a single day.

“Activity is plummeting in North America and slowing internationally,” Halliburton CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller said on Monday in a conference call with analysts from Wall Street.

Halliburton’s share price at this time last April? About $ 30 per share. This week? About $ 8.25.

“We cannot predict how long the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will have on demand or the pace of any subsequent recovery,” Miller told analysts. “At a minimum, we expect the decline in activity to continue until the end of the year.”

Expected bankruptcies

Meanwhile, small businesses may not be able to weather the pandemic and risk collapsing or buying from bigger rivals, even though President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he was ordering the federal government to take steps to protect the industry, analysts said.

On April 1, for example, Whiting Corp., a Denver-based oil exploration company, filed for bankruptcy, citing the drop in prices linked to the Saudi-Russian quarrel. The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the Tulsa-based shale driller Unit Corp. plans to file for bankruptcy.

The workers are worried. In Midland, Texas, the capital of the oil patch of around 140,000 people, the slowdown happened quickly. Kris Dokey, a fourth generation oil field worker, was laid off last week. “We were hit by a double blow … between the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia which started around the same time that the coronavirus struck,” he said. told Janet Shamlian of CBS News. “Unprecedented moments for us here.”

Texas: Oil Market Collapses and Coronavirus Crisis Collapses

If there is a glimmer of hope in Texas, it is that the state exports most of its oil. This means that demand for crude could accelerate as countries around the world begin to temporarily emerge from prolonged blockages in the midst of the global coronavirus recession. Economist Perryman said it could help the Texas energy industry recover faster than after past downturns.

Unlike the big ones oil spill in the 80s, which was triggered in part by OPEC having failed to cut prices, the catalyst for the current decline comes from outside the industry, said Perryman.

“Once we are able to restart parts of the global economy, you will start to see the demand for energy accelerate. You do not need to be able to go back to what it was so that the old economy can start to recover, “he said. “So once the health crisis has dissipated to some extent, you begin to see that the market can rationalize fairly quickly and come back – obviously, not where it was; it’s going to take some time to economy to go back to that point – but go back to a level where you could start to see supply and demand working again. “