O.J. The Howard trade will be the Buccaneers’ next big hit after Rob Gronkowski

Three years ago, O.J. Howard was declared a close friend of the Buccaneers. Now, the professional future of the former first choice has never been more uncertain.

Following Tuesday’s astonishing trade-off between tight All-Pro, Patriots and retired retirement winger Rob Gronkowski – reuniting 30-year-old with former quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay – Howard might never have the opportunity to catch a pass from the greatest quarterback of all time.

With a surplus of tight ends capable of starting in the NFL – including Cameron Brate – the Buccaneers could swing Howard into an attempt to clinch more draft picks in this week’s draft. According to Michael Lombardi of The Athletic, the Buccaneers are trying to trade the 25-year-old former 19th overall pick who led Alabama to the 2015 national championship, while recording 208 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the 45 -40. title game victory over Clemson.

A potential trade could send Howard to the Patriots, according to CBS Sports, after New England sent one of its worst receiving bodies in two decades without Gronkowski. Howard may also remain with the Bucs, with the Tampa Bay Times reporting that the team is comfortable with Gronkowski and Howard in tight ends, unless they are blown away by an offer to Howard.

Howard has yet to fully realize his potential, having played 38 of the 48 games possible in his first three seasons. In 2018, Howard had a career record of 24 passes for 565 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games, before suffering a foot / ankle injury late in the season. Last season, Howard had 34 receptions for 459 yards and a touchdown.