NFL Draft: Do Chargers Take a Quarterback, Tackle or Defender?

They are, by the very definition of the sentence, the ultimate “insiders of the loader”.

Tom Telesco’s wife Larah and the couple’s three children – daughter Elena and sons Thomas and Nicholas – shared the same space when she last prepared for the 2020 NFL draft.

Restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have forced Telesco – like all other general managers of the league – to work from home in recent weeks.

However, the project should start at 5 p.m. PDT Thursday, Telesco insisted that even those closest to him – literally, in these days of social distancing – do not know what he is plotting.

“They came here for all the coaching meetings, all the scout meetings, everything,” Telesco said in a video conference with the journalists. “I don’t think they know what’s going on. They better not.”

In a league known to covet intimacy, the man who heads the Chargers is a true All-Pro in terms of keeping his intentions hidden. Telesco admitted that it never shared plans with family members.

And that includes this year while working from the dining room table at his Newport Beach home.

“We don’t do our business in public,” said Telesco. “I guess right now I’m not doing it in private either.”

The Chargers have overall pick # 6 and a selection at the start of each of the following six rounds.

They have separated from Philip Rivers, leaving for 14 years, and plan to start the season with veteran Tyrod Taylor at quarterback.

Given the transition, most speculation indicates that Telesco took a quarterback in the first round, either Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert, depending on the course of the first choices.

It is also possible that the chargers trade up or down compared to the number 6 to better position themselves in relation to what Telesco has in mind. He did no work during the draft last year.

The general uncertainty of their situation is only intensifying, as Miami is right in front of the Chargers, at number 5, and it is said that most of the possibilities are short of signing Dan Marino.

The Dolphins were supposed to be on carpet on Tagovailoa … before being more in love with Herbert … before the news on Wednesday that they were trying to trade up to No. 3 to get an attacking tackle.

One of the mysteries of the NFL draft is which team will ultimately select Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. (Thomas Boyd / Associated Press)

Such misdirection is standard this time of year in the NFL, the action game doesn’t simulate something limited to the field.

“Much of the draft,” said Telesco, “is trying to determine and predict where the players might go and how another team might see them.”

In the Tagovailoa case, a recent history of injuries clouded the assessment. There have even been reports of teams medically flunking the former Alabama standout who seriously injured his hip.

As with every franchise, the Chargers employ scouts whose job is to list the additions and subtractions from each other team’s off-season list. The idea is to better predict, as needed, what will happen next.

“This is called interim management,” said Telesco. “We are trying to place the players in positions where we can place them in the right places. This includes having to go up or back. It’s a big part of the process. “

In addition to the quarterback, the most obvious needs of the Chargers include an attacking tackle, a wide receiver, a linebacker, a defensive line and a ball carrier.

They’ve already used a free trade and agency to bolster an offensive front that struggled in 2019. The Chargers also believe center Mike Pouncey will be able to come back from a neck injury that limited him to five departures last season.

“All the indications look very good at the moment,” said Telesco. “I know he is delighted to play.”

The offensive draft class is particularly strong at the top this year and the group of wide receivers would be historically deep, two factors in favor of the Chargers.

What they miss most on the outside is a fast receiver to fill a hole that comes after Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, who both exceeded 1000 meters last season.

“We are always looking for speed everywhere,” said Telesco. “We are a sports team based on speed. If it is not the # 1 criterion with almost all the players we take, it is quite high. In each position, speed and athletic ability are essential for us. “

The same goes for the possibility of adapting without notice, Telesco and its staff instructed this week to continue building the 2020 team training with a project which, especially at the start, could be frantic.

The serious preparation of all possibilities started a few weeks ago and, according to Telesco, has since ended.

“It will not be until Thursday,” he promised. “At some point, you get too tired by thinking about it too much. You just have to let it rip and throw.