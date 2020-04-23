New Coronavirus Loan Money Should Dry Up Quickly

New money for small business loans hit by the coronavirus crisis could dry up almost as soon as it arrives.

The US Senate this week approved $ 310 billion in additional funding for the federal wage protection program, which exhausted its original budget of $ 349 billion in two weeks. But banking groups say so many companies have asked for help that most or all of the new funding will likely be absorbed by those who have already applied, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

“The majority if not all of the funding that Congress is currently considering is already exhausted,” said Nick Simpson, spokesperson for the Consumer Bankers Association.

The US Small Business Administration approved more than 1.6 million loans under the program as of April 16, when the money ran out.

Low interest PPP loans are guaranteed by the federal government and can be canceled if the beneficiaries keep workers and meet other criteria.

But large chunks of the money have been eaten up by publicly traded companies like the Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurant chain and Ashford Hospitality Trust, a hotel company whose subsidiaries have received about $ 30.1 million in loans. This would have left thousands of small businesses waiting for help when the first tranche of funding dried up.

According to the AP, traders who have not yet applied may be in the queue at small banks, which will get about a third of the new funding if the House of Representatives approves it. But the money may not last long as these banks faced a deluge of applications, the AP reported.

“I know a bank that has received around 5,000 requests and has been able to get 2,000 approved. So she already has 3,000 P3 applications on hand and is ready to go when and if there is additional funding, “Paul Merski of the Independent Community Bankers of America, a trade group for small banks, said Inc.com this week.