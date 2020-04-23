Missouri, Mississippi sue China for coronavirus

The state of Missouri became the first to sue the Chinese government on Thursday for the coronavirus pandemic, followed by Mississippi, alleging that the communist country had not done enough to stop the deadly epidemic. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt Alleges China Has Suppressed Information, Arrested Whistleblowers, And Denied The Contagious Nature Of The Coronavirus That Has Lived Deaths And Losses Of Jobs In Missouri.

Trial has been filed Thursday morning in the eastern district of Missouri. Republicans in particular are worsened by the way China has handled the epidemic, and a recent Pew poll found that Americans’ views on China have become increasingly negative.

“COVID-19 has caused irreparable damage to countries around the world, causing disease, death, economic disruption and human suffering. In Missouri, the impact of the virus is very real – thousands of people have been infected and many have died, families have been separated from their dying loved ones, small businesses are closing, and those living on paychecks are having a hard time putting food on their table, “said Schmitt. “The Chinese government has lied to the world about the danger and the contagious nature of COVID-19, which has silenced the whistleblowers and has done little to stop the spread of the disease. They must be held accountable for their acts. “

Estimating that damage to Missouri and its residents could cost tens of billions of dollars, the state is asking China to reimburse it for pandemic costs and compensatory damages for “abnormally dangerous activities” ” from China.

The 47-page lawsuit against Missouri also alleges that China has destroyed medical research and amassed personal protective equipment, and claims that China has allowed people to leave Wuhan despite knowledge of the virus.

China called the Missouri trial “very absurd”. In all cases, the prosecution faces a fierce battle in court. Under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, foreign states are immune from US lawsuits. Missouri is trying to avoid this obstacle to its case by suing the Chinese Communist Party rather than the People’s Republic of China.

But CBS News legal analyst Kim Wehle doubts states will prevail in this argument and says the courts “tend to see through these kinds of final attempts”.

“Missouri will have a hard time arguing that China and the CCP are not synonymous, both in practical terms and for the purposes of the FSIA,” Wehle said. “In Republic of the Philippines v. Pimentel, 533 U.S. 851 (2008), the Supreme Court rejected a similar effort to keep the Republic of the Philippines out of the class action brought by the human rights victims of Ferdinand Marcos. The court was aware that what was good for the goose could be good for the gander and would not want to set a precedent for other countries ‘disrespect of the United States’ reciprocal sovereign immunity. “

To date, Missouri has reported just under 6,000 confirmed virus cases and 189 deaths to date. Its residents are subject to a residence order until May 3. Mississippi has 4,894 cases and 193 deaths.