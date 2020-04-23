Michael Jordan punched me helped our relationship: Steve Kerr

It took a fight for Steve Kerr to earn the respect of Michael Jordan. Looking back at their altercation, however, it was a seminal moment in the relationship between the two former teammates.

While ESPN presents “The Last Dance”, a 10-part documentary about Jordan’s last season with the Bulls, many stories like this provide insight into competitor Jordan.

Kerr, now the Warriors’ coach, spent five years with the Bulls. When Jordan returned from his year and more on the baseball field, Kerr was new to him. At training camp in the 1995-96 season, he was tired of Jordan pushing him and this led to a fight that left Kerr with a black eye.

“I would say it certainly helped our relationship, and it probably sounds really weird,” he said. on TNT. “I would not recommend this to anyone at home. I think it should be understood in the context of intense competition. One thing that was more common then, than today, is the intensity of the practices back then. I think we’re smarter now by preserving our players. We don’t have as many days of training now, it’s more about rest and recovery, so there is no as much competition. Most of it is good – you see that LeBron is in its 17th or 18th season, whatever it is. I think Michael Jordan only played 12 or 13.

“My point is that the training was really intense. They were part of the Bulls and Michael setting a standard for our game. Training fights – not only on this team, there were probably three during the year in this team – in each team I played with late 80’s, early 90’s there were some training fights. There was just a lot of competition, things were going to get out of hand, and it really wasn’t a big deal in the grand scheme of things.

“For me, in this case, Michael was definitely testing me, and I answered, and I feel like I passed the test and he trusted me more afterwards.”

The incident started with Kerr who responded and returned the physique that Jordan had given him, throwing an elbow at one point. They exchanged forearm chills and Jordan attacked him.

“I was like the kid from Jurassic Park who was attacked by the velociraptor,” Kerr said in an interview with 2016. Vice. “I had no chance. It was just chaos. We were yelling at each other. “

But it paid for Kerr. He passed the test.