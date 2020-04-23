Man dies from coronavirus 100 years after losing twin to Spanish flu

100-year-old Long Island man who lost his twin brother to Spanish flu has died from coronavirus – two pandemics devastating a family 100 years apart, reports say.

Philip Kahn, a decorated veteran of Great Neck during World War II, succumbed to illness earlier this month after surviving the Great Depression and a lethal sniper attack, according to CBS New York.

“Philip and his brother were both pandemic bookends,” said Kahn’s granddaughter, Corey Karlin-Zysman. “He definitely put two and two together and saw the irony in that.”

Born December 15, 1919, in the midst of the Spanish flu crisis, Kahn’s twin brother, Samuel, died of the virus after living for only a few weeks.

Kahn grew up as the son of a Manhattan baker before joining the Air Force and co-piloting missions to Iwo Jima during World War II. He experienced a sniper attack and a trap that threw him 15 feet into the air, making him unconscious and causing him hearing loss, he told Newsday in 2017.

Decades later, as an electrical foreman, he helped build the twin towers – and ultimately had two twin grandchildren.

He was later hailed as the oldest living veteran in Nassau County before falling ill.

“Knowing that [he] had a twin who [he] ultimately, he never knew because a pandemic really affected him, ”said Karlin-Zysman. “It was always his motto that history would repeat itself forever.”

At his funeral, his great grandchildren gave sincere virtual speeches.

“I just want to say thank you to him for everything he has done for us,” said his 9-year-old grandson Elliot. “He loved us and we loved him the same way.”