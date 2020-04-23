Leonard Williams stays with the Giants on the franchise label

There is peace in our time with Leonard Williams and the Giants.

Not that there was ever a battle.

The defensive forward signed his non-exclusive franchise label on Tuesday, assuring that he is earning $ 16.1 million this season and bolstering the Giants’ front office claim that the two sides will be able to reach a deal long-term before the July 15 deadline. do this.

The Giants were not sweating with him, confident that they have a good working relationship with Williams based on the eight games he played with them in 2019 after entering into a polarizing exchange with the Jets. By signing the tag, Williams can now fully participate in the off-season off-season program, with players receiving the manual on their iPad and often meeting and talking with their coaches, coordinators, teammates and head coach Joe Judge.

Williams has been correctly named as a defensive tackle. A defensive end designation would have earned him about $ 17.8 million on the tag, but Williams played the majority of these snaps at a defensive tackle spot.

Until Williams signed the tag, he was not allowed to participate in the program. He missed the first few days but can easily catch up.

Submit questions about your favorite New York teams to receive an answer in a future letter

On October 28, the Giants sent a third round pick in 2020 and a fifth round pick in 2021 to the Jets for Williams, the number 6 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Although durable and reliable, Williams never developed into an indoor pass hunter and the Jets cut his bait halfway through a season in which he chose his fifth year option.

The Giants consider Williams, just 25, to be an ever-rising player who they believe can thrive in his defensive system. Williams in eight games (five starts) for the Giants had 26 tackles and only half a bag. He has 17.5 sacks in his five-year career and has played in 79 of the 80 possible matches.