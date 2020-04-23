Joe Burrow, extremely risky pick from the 2020 NFL Draft: Carson Palmer

For the first time in 17 years, the Bengals have the first overall choice in the NFL draft. In 2003 Carson Palmer was the obvious choice for Cincinnati. This year, Palmer does not think the Bengals should necessarily use the choice of the defending quarterback, winner of Heisman.

Appearing on “The Dan Patrick Show”, triple Bowler Pro noted that defensive end Ohio Chase Young was probably a better prospect than Joe Burrow of LSU, who Palmer said could be an “extremely risky” choice .

“You’re lucky to get a guy who can get the quarterback probably 14 to 15 to 16 times – like a defensive Von Miller type career, this guy is hard to pass up. And the other thing about Chase Young is also that he’s great in the racing game, “said Palmer.

“There are a ton of unknowns about Joe [Burrow]. He played [two] year[s] university football. It’s extremely risky, right? But you must have a quarterback. And this position is – as we know – it is the position that you must have. Each Super Bowl candidate team has a quarter. So, until you have this guy, you’re still looking for him … ..Chase Young, as you say, could be the best draft player – is probably the best draft player. I think it is a really difficult decision to make. They must either drop a guy who is a 14-bag guy, or chase a guy who could be the future of your franchise and manage the quarterback position for the future of your franchise for the next 10 to 15 years . It’s obviously a big decision and a difficult decision. “

While ignoring that Burrow is perhaps the greatest quarterback individual season in college football history – setting an all-time record with a completion percentage of 76.3, while pitching 60 touchdowns, six interceptions and leading LSU to a perfect record and a national championship – Palmer also strangely highlights the presence of 32-year-old Bengal star Andy Dalton as a reason to pass on the best quarterback prospect of the draft.

“In the end, when you look at Andy Dalton, who is currently under contract with the Bengals, who is really a good player. He is struck mainly because he played for the Bengals,” said Palmer, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “But Andy can play. And Andy may not be a # 1 choice and maybe not that guy, but Andy has been extremely, extremely productive. “

Dalton was led by Cincinnati in the second round in 2011, when Palmer threatened to retire unless the Bengals trade him in. In October of that same year, Palmer was sent to the Raiders after seven seasons in Cincinnati.

Despite Palmer’s longstanding criticism of the franchise for his lack of commitment to win, he would not deter the Ohio native from joining the Bengals.

“It is his native home team. I understand why he is excited about this opportunity and eagerly awaits it and goes there. I mean, most guys’ dream is to play for their childhood team, “Palmer told the Pat McAfee Show.” So, other than the fact that the team – the organization – struggled mightily forever, it’s his team. It’s his childhood. He grew up on Sunday morning getting up and watching the games. It is therefore a special situation for him and a chance to return home and be in front of his family.

“I know I have been criticizing the organization for years and I have my reasons for that. … Here’s another thing that makes Joe awesome: Joe is extremely mature and extremely bright, and that doesn’t give him the credit he deserves to think that a stranded old quarterback came in and told him not to. go so it is not going to go there. “