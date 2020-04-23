Insurance companies should be the ones helping small businesses

The insurance industry is breathtaking.

In my column of April 9, I suggested that insurance companies be used as a means of channeling government money to battered small businesses like restaurants.

The industry would not give its own dough. It would simply be an agent to obtain federal loans and grants to small businesses that need them to resume operations after government restrictions are lifted.

Why insurance companies?

Because most companies offer what is known as “interruption insurance,” the industry has already been paid for by companies fearing that a catastrophe would subjugate them. And the companies that have purchased this insurance have already indicated in their policies the coverage they would need to restart.

Of course, business interruption policies don’t usually cover things like viruses and pandemics. So the insurance industry – at first glance – might look like the dropout industry.

But wait! Have businesses been closed because of the virus or because of the Washington edict that prevented them from opening their doors? This will likely be dealt with by the courts in the years to come.

But the insurance industry clearly cannot afford to pay all claims from businesses that have been temporarily or permanently out of service.

Heck, Washington doesn’t even seem to be able to afford it. The rescue fund set up at the start of the month was quickly exhausted.

And as we’ve learned since, the money didn’t necessarily go to disadvantaged small businesses. Restaurants and other small establishments have complained that the banks managing the bailout money don’t take their calls, even when they have banking relationships with them, or just drag the paperwork.

This is where insurance companies should come in. It would be good for their reputation. But the insurance industry is deaf to public relations.

Since writing this column, the insurance industry has faced some heat for its role in the virus. At a briefing on April 10, President Trump said, “You have people who have never asked for business interruption insurance, and they have been paying a lot of money for many years to have the privilege of having it.

“And then, when they finally need it, the insurance company says,” We’re not going to give it away. “We cannot let that happen,” he said.

As I mentioned, I made sure that President Trump saw the April 9 column.

The industry immediately responded with a letter to Trump, sponsored by seven Republican senators, arguing that allowing companies to collect “would undoubtedly undermine our insurance system.”

Robert Hartwig, former president of the Insurance Information Institute, who is now an associate professor at the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business, said, “I can see where you come from” with this suggestion. But, he added, the insurance industry is “39 ​​days from the hurricane season.” How do we manage two things that happen at the same time “- especially one that is the size of the government’s virus rescue programs?

Well, that should try. Just like all workers do their best to fight the virus in hospitals, supermarkets and nursing homes, and all cops do their best to stay on the street.