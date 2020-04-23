Hot property: P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn buy a house in the Los Angeles area

NHL star PK Subban and former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, who got engaged last year, bought a contemporary villa in the post office area of ​​Beverly Hills for $ 6.75 million, according to sources not authorized to speak publicly about the agreement.

Located on over half an acre, the gated home has been renovated and redesigned by JR Builders as a contemporary villa.

An entrance bordered by columns opens onto the house of over 5,500 square feet. The one-story floor plan includes high ceilings, gallery walls, and skylights that bathe the interior in a minimalist ambience in natural light. The chef’s sparkling kitchen is equipped with two islands. In the family room / living room there is a bar with sink.

1/9 The backyard has a swimming pool with a spa. (Hilton and Hyland) 2/9 Skylights provide natural light inside. (Hilton and Hyland) 3/9 The living room has a fireplace. (Hilton and Hyland) 4/9 The chef’s kitchen is equipped with two islands. (Hilton and Hyland) 5/9 A modern chandelier overcomes the dining room. (Hilton and Hyland) 6/9 The floor plan includes an office. (Hilton and Hyland) 7/9 The den has a wet bar. (Hilton and Hyland) 8/9 The newly renovated home sits on over half an acre. (Hilton and Hyland) 9/9 Another view of the pool. (Hilton and Hyland)

A total of four bedrooms and six bathrooms includes a large master suite with double bathrooms and dressing room.

Outside, tall palm trees frame a swimming pool with spa. A built-in barbecue is nearby.

The property was listed as pending in March and went from sequestration to closure in about three weeks, according to the Multiple Listing Service. The couple made the purchase from a limited liability company.

Subban, 30, is a three-time star defenseman who currently plays for the New Jersey Devils. Last year, the professional hockey player launched PeeK Productions and starred in “The PK Project”, the production company’s first effort.

Vonn, 35, would herself have entered the production game last year with the launch of After Productions.

The former alpine ski champion, who retired in 2019, was general champion of the World Cup from 2008 to 2010 and again in 2012. During her career, she won two Olympic medals, including one downhill gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Mia Trudeau of Hilton & Hyland was the listing agent. Jill Donaty of the Donaty group represented the buyer.

Donaty is also the listing agent for Vonn’s Sherman Oaks, which hit the market in March. The contemporary approximately 8,800 square feet costs $ 2,999,999, the Times previously reported.