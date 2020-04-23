Hernández: Red Sox investigation does little to resolve video problem

Close the video room like the Dodgers make their cash registers when asked to refund tickets. Lock iPads and cellphones.

Don’t just limit the use of electronic devices during games. Eliminate it entirely. Nothing less would invite more problems for the Major League Baseball.

This is about the only conclusion that can be drawn from Commissioner Rob Manfred’s generally inconclusive report on his office’s investigation into the Boston Red Sox’s improper use of a video replay system in the United States. during the 2018 season, which ended with a victory over the Dodgers in the World Series.

More than anything, the 15-page report released on Wednesday proves how impossible it is to control the illegal use of electronic equipment. Former and current Red Sox players had no reason to reveal the truth, a reality that the commissioner’s office tacitly acknowledged by offering them immunity and anonymity in exchange for their testimony.

As expected, the results were not spectacular. Manfred concluded that a Red Sox forward scout who also acted as a replay room operator “on at least a few occasions” used in-game video streams to decode the panels of other teams. The Red Sox did not know what type of throw was about to be launched step by step. Instead, they used the information provided by the rehearsal room operator to relay the signs from second base to the batting box.

The evidence was “insufficient” to conclude the illegal practice extended to the World Series, in which the Red Sox defeated the Dodgers, four games to one.

The Red Sox were penalized much less severely than the trash Houston Astros because they were only moored in a second round selection in the next project. J.T. Watkins, the rehearsal room operator, was the only disciplined person. Watkins was suspended without pay for the 2020 season and banned from working in a replay room in 2021.

By characterizing the Red Sox program as essentially a one-man Watkins-led operation, the report pushed the limits of credibility. Take the contention that there was no evidence that Red Sox director Alex Cora or a member of his staff “knew or should have known” what Watkins was doing. In a separate report released three months earlier, Cora was described as one of the brains of the Astros program. Cora will be suspended for the 2020 season, but for what he has done as an Astros bench coach, not as a Red Sox manager.

Maybe Cora didn’t know what Watkins was doing. Unfortunately for him, the court of public opinion does not function like the court of justice. The absence of evidence is not necessarily accepted as evidence of innocence. In cases like this, it is more considered to reflect the limited power of the governing body. Rather than believing that Cora has been reformed, people are more likely to think that investigators simply could not convince anyone to reveal his involvement.

Likewise, regardless of Manfred’s reasons for believing the Red Sox defeated the Dodgers on an equal footing – he pointed out how his office had placed full-time monitors in person in rehearsal rooms for playoffs that year – questions will remain on the 2018 world. Series. How could there not be?

The Dodgers were eliminated by a team that hit 0.353 in the series with runners in the scoring position, including 0.471 with two outs.

The Red Sox are in a position to defend themselves against allegations that cannot be completely refuted. This is not the problem. They created this mess and they have to face the consequences. The problem is how these suspicions compromise the integrity of the whole sport.

As long as there are monitors in the clubhouse, it will not be the last. There will always be whispers about how certain teams play with the system, gradually eroding public confidence in the fairness of the competition. Each allegation will bring baseball closer to professional wrestling.

The Manfred report indirectly raised another problem, that some Red Sox players who suspected Watkins of using replay to decode signs did not realize that he could break the rules of the league.

Ignorance of the law does not count as a reasonable excuse when limits are exceeded. Manfred clearly saw the Red Sox as a team operating in a gray area, compared to the Astros, who were clearly cheating. If anything, Manfred praised the Red Sox front office for systematically communicating the rules on theft of signs to non-player personnel and made “commendable efforts to instill a culture of compliance in their organization,” even if these messages never reached the players.

These gray areas are disconcerting. A champion should be a champion, period. No sport should want the legitimacy of its championships to be argued retroactively as it is currently the case.

Manfred said during spring training that he believed the use of video should be restricted and that the league was on the verge of implementing a new set of regulations before the sport was stopped by the coronavirus outbreak, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Instead of simply restricting the use of technology, the league should seek to eliminate it entirely. No more gray areas. More places from which hard-to-prove claims could emerge. Be clear: if a team has a flow in play in its clubhouse, it is in violation, not of if, not of but.

If the baseball replay system has to be abandoned to make it happen, too bad. When the league offered teams opportunities to challenge potentially sloppy calls, it did so in an effort to improve its credibility. Maintaining the system at this point could do more harm than good in this regard.