Head of the United Nations Food Agency: world could see famines of “biblical proportions” in a few months

David Beasley, director of the United Nations World Food Program, warned on Tuesday that the world is “on the verge of a hunger pandemic” as it grapples with the global coronavirus crisis. He said that without action, the world could face “multiple famines of biblical proportions in a matter of months.”

We are already facing “a perfect storm” due to wars like those in Syria and Yemen and more frequent natural disasters, among others, he said.

“It is essential that we come together as a united global community to overcome this disease and protect the most vulnerable nations and communities from its potentially devastating effects,” said Beasley. told the UN Security Council.

The World Food Program, which works to fight world hunger, serves nearly 100 million people a day, including 30 million who depend on the organization to stay alive, according to Beasley. He said that every night 821 million people go to bed hungry.

Some 135 million people suffer from acute food insecurity and face a hunger crisis or worse, according to a report released this week World Food Crisis Report 2020. Now the coronavirus could push an additional 130 million people “to the brink of starvation” by the end of the year, said Beasley.

“In the worst case, we could consider starvation in about three dozen countries, and in fact, in 10 of those countries, we already have more than a million people per country on the brink of starvation,” said Beasley. .

He said there is “a real danger that more people could potentially die from the economic impact of COVID-19 than from the virus itself”.

World Food Program workers wearing protective masks distribute relief items to displaced Yemenis amid the new coronavirus pandemic in the capital Sanaa on April 18, 2020. Getty



The coronavirus pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the world’s poor. International bottlenecks have put millions of people out of work, many of whom support families abroad. Beasley says remittances abroad, the transfer of money from a foreign worker to his family in another country, should drop sharply – “hurting countries like Haiti, Nepal and Somalia doesn’t is just a name, “he said.

Security measures have knocked out the economies that depend on the service industries. According to Beasley, the loss of tourism will cause significant damage to countries like Ethiopia, where it accounts for 47% of total exports. Oil prices collapse struck a crucial blow to low-income countries like South Sudan, where oil accounts for 98.8% of total exports.

Beasley urged countries to make peace at this unprecedented moment, and echoed a call from the UN Secretary-General for a global ceasefire so that humanitarian aid can get to those who need it most.

“We need all parties involved in conflicts to give us rapid and unhindered humanitarian access to all vulnerable communities, so that they can get the help they need, regardless of who they are or where they are. find, “he said.

“Supply chains have to keep moving if we are to overcome this pandemic and get food from where it is produced to where it is needed. “