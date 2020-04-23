Gary Bettman Says NHL Tackles Games In Non-Championship Cities

The NHL opposes the organization of regular season games or playoff games in non-league arenas when it obtains authorization to resume activities after its COVID-19 break and its options now include the possibility of making participate in teams in two or four NHL cities. These sites would be chosen not necessarily according to division, but as “wherever it is not a hot spot and which has what we need both in terms of arena and training facilities” said Commissioner Gary Bettman on Wednesday.

Talking to Ron MacLean of Sportsnet in a video posted on Facebook, Bettman reiterated that he hopes the season can be completed, perhaps going late into the summer and with a modified playoff format, and that the next season may start late but be played in its entirety. Asked about the state of the NHL return to play plan, Bettman replied, “Which of the plans?

“We are modeling. We are trying to see what our options will be as part of the scenario that will unfold. … The decision will ultimately be made by doctors and people who run governments at all levels, so we are not going to try to do anything that goes against what we are told is appropriate. “

These scenarios may include playing without fans in the building or using precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus. “I think there will be some social distancing for a while. I think there will be masks. There will be Purell, “said Bettman. “There will be many things, but it is something that doctors and heads of government will be in the best position to tell us.”

He said the matches were unlikely to take place in neutral arenas in Grand Forks, N.D., or Manchester, N.H., a possibility that has been raised in recent weeks. “We cannot play in a small university rink in the middle of a smaller community because if we want to be centralized, we need the back house [amenities] that the NHL arenas provide, whether it be multiple locker rooms, be it technology, procedures, tables and glass, video replay, broadcast facilities, “said Bettman.

He also said the league, which had suspended play on March 12 after playing around 85% of its schedule, has no revenue to come. “And that poses a problem not only in terms of how our system works with players, but also the tens of thousands of people who work for clubs in all sports and how they are affected by the fact that sport generates no income, “he said. said.

Most of the revenue from national NHL television comes from the Stanley Cup playoffs, he said, but they are paid during the season. “This money is already in there,” he said, “but we owe it to [broadcast rights holders] if nothing else, in credits against next season. “

Bettman acknowledged that he and the general managers of the 31 clubs had discussed holding the annual draft before the end of the season, but called the idea a “test ball” intended to spark discussion. This is a complicated concept, as some teams have draft choices that have been made on a conditional basis and will depend on the performance of the player traded in or his new team. Until the end of the season, these conditions could not be met.

These are just a few of the potential obstacles to implementing this idea. Bettman, who said he maintains frequent contact with league medical advisers, an infectious disease consultant and NHL Players’s Assn., Also noted that there was a possibility that the league could reconfigure the lottery scheme and how these slots are determined. “If everything we do is fair and honest, it will work,” he said.

“We no longer live in a perfect world. We will have to make adjustments. Ideally, from our perspective, and that would solve a lot of the problems, it would be if we could finish the regular season, even if it is centralized, and then enter the playoffs as we normally play. It would be ideal, but again, this is one of the many models that we are looking at and if we cannot make the ideal, if we cannot make the perfection, we will have to find what is next to perfection . …

“With all the reports – and I like the people who cover our games because they are passionate and they always think about it – don’t take anything that is written as gospel because we are at the stage of talking and thinking about everything , and no decision has been made. If we know what the options are, if we know what the problems are and how to start solving them, then when the time comes, we can try to make the best decisions possible. “