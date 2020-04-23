Earth Day 2020 activities: 7 TV shows to watch for hope

Earth Day is 50 years old today, Wednesday, and it’s safe to say that in this half-century, we haven’t known another like it – and also that, despite all the awareness that aroused and the activism it inspired, we are in a much worse situation now than we were then.

At the same time, as humans entered, we got a hands-on glimpse of what the world could be or be left without worry: monkeys in hotel pools or wild goats with a Welsh village . Polluted cities around the world, including the one I’m writing to, have seen their skies turn blue. The message, which some are reluctant or unable to see, is that we have lived badly – but may still be living well.

Television has scheduled some relevant programs in recognition of the day. Of course, environmental documentaries are no stranger to television the other 364 days of the year, 365 during the leap year – there are whole networks devoted to it – but the special brand day of the nature adds a hint of urgency. I was immersed in the several hour review of it, to prepare the next guide, passing between hope and despair – despair and hope, to put these terms in a more optimistic order. But I did it for you because it is important.

If there is one superhero in the fight to keep the world good, it’s Jane Goodall, the woman who taught the scientific establishment that monkeys think, feel, practical beings with distinct personalities. “Jane Goodall: Hope” (National Geographic, 9 p.m., also on Disney + and Hulu) focuses on the years after it has moved from research to activism, emerging from the jungle to become a global voice for conservation, stability of the community that makes it possible and to save the chimpanzees from the “international entertainment and research trade”. In the mid-80s, she still trots, traveling more than 300 days a year. Running, in fact. (Partner: “We say, ‘Slow down, you get along’; she says, ‘No, no, time is running out, it’s time to speed up.’)

Jane Goodall walking along the beach of Lake Tanganyika in “Jane Goodall: The Hope”. (Michael Haertlein / National Geographic)

The film is a bit shapeless and finicky, with a tendency to repeat itself, but at any moment something terribly moving can happen. (Being terribly moved is my baseline with Goodall.) The subject is coltish, with mature balance; it is assumed to be as hard as nails, if possible as soft as pie. Besides campaigns and conferences and various inspirational example acts – Goodall runs an international youth leadership organization called Roots and Shoots – we see it at something like family hobbies and in England, where she stays when she is off the road, leafing through his childhood copy of “The Story of Doctor Doolittle” – “the first book I have ever owned” – without its protective cover but otherwise in immaculate condition.

You can get another hit from Goodall in “She walks with monkeys” (BBC America, 9 p.m.), narrated by Sandra Oh, in which she is grouped with her close monkey researchers colleagues Dian Fossey, who lived among mountain gorillas in Rwanda, and Biruté Galdikas, who studied orangutans in Borneo. All were encouraged by paleoanthropologist Louis Leakey, who believed that women made better observers, more patient; each was on the cover of National Geographic. Someone called them the Trimates. (They were also misunderstood, mocked and condescending: “Comely Miss spends time watching the monkeys,” read a headline related to Goodall.)

The film talks about bravery, intuition, innovation, going where no woman or man had gone before – but also about continuity, because a large part of the film follows three young women following in their footsteps, sometimes literally , and the ongoing work of their mentors, or on behalf of a mentor. Fossey, who was killed in 1985, thought that the mountain gorilla would now have disappeared, but their ranks have tripled; ecotourism, including the possibility of staying in the hotel room where Fossey slept when he arrived in town, helped to ensure their survival. Galdikas continues to observe and care for Borneo orangutans, many of whom are orphaned due to logging and poaching. Goodall, as noted, is everywhere.

“The great global cleansing” (Discovery Channel, 9 p.m.), which features Zac Efron from “High School Musical” and a YouTube youth host, is primarily focused on picking up trash, from the land, along the banks, even from the seabed. Segments have been filmed in Bali and Brazil, and Efron reports from his town of Morro Bay, halfway up the California coast, where he learns cigarette butts and microplastics and talks briefly with the co-founder of Day of the Earth, Denis Hayes, who remembers Earth Day First, in 1970, when 20 million Americans expressed their concern at the degradation of businesses on the planet. (Doing less garbage, picking up other people is his advice for anyone who wants to contribute.) There are also a few brief sections on alternative materials: a bamboo bike, an artist from Nairobi who carves flip flops instead of wood, swimwear and surfboard fins in recycled fishing nets.

An image from “She Walks With Apes” by BBC America. (Mark Starowicz / BBC America)

National Geographic Channel “Born Wild: the next generation” (8 p.m.) focuses on baby animals and appropriately emphasizes the positive without completely eliminating the negative. (We are here “to see what lies ahead for this rapidly changing planet we all call home” is a nice way to say “What’s going on with the collapse of global systems?”) We visit a multi-generational pride of Kenya lions and learn that black bears are returning to northern Minnesota; researchers snuggle cubs in their parkas against the cold by labeling them. In Sri Lanka, we watch different species of monkeys spending time with friends and curious seal pups on what is left of the Arctic ice. There are shocking images, notably illustrating the recent bush fires in Australia, but they are followed by the “Hollywood superstar” (and the Australian actor) Chris Hemsworth manipulating a small orphaned koala with balance. (His skills are ranked among the best.) The tone of the show tends to run out of steam: “I’m going on an adventure of a lifetime!” “You are not going to believe what they have just discovered!” “A close encounter of the adorable genre!” But it’s simple on the loss and extinction of habitat.

In the British import “Climate change: the facts” (PBS, 8 p.m.), great naturalist on television David Attenborough presents an in-depth introduction to the why, what and when – and now – of global warming, and the devastation it could cause to the world. “There is still time,” says Attenborough, “if we act now with determination and urgency.” Meanwhile, storms are becoming more and more thunderstorms, droughts are drying up, fires are becoming more violent. Louisiana disappears in the Gulf of Mexico, ice caps are melting, coral reefs are dying, rainforests are burning and species are disappearing. And it’s our fault. (“We have met the enemy,” says Walt Kelly’s Pogo in a comic book published on Earth Day Two.) Science is well presented by a series of experts, as well as cameos by those who deny science : Rex Tillerson, James Inhofe and his stupid snowball, the president and his “A lot of this is a hoax; it’s a money-making industry, okay? “

Fortunately, if perhaps ironically – time, what’s left, will say it – the program ends with Greta Thunberg and her children’s crusade. “The more I read, the more I understand how dangerous it is for everyone,” says Thunberg. “I stopped going to school, I stopped talking because I was so sad … One day I decided it was enough. My future and that of everyone else is in danger, and nothing is done, nobody does anything, so I have to do something. “

Reported by NPR reporter Kelly McEvers, and divided into three episodes (“Pulse”, “Civilization” and “Crisis”), “H20, the molecule that made us” (PBS, 9 p.m. and the following two Wednesdays) traces water from its first appearance on the surface of the Earth – a spectacular start – until one could call its increasing unavailability; how it shapes flora and fauna, including us; how he determined the rise and fall of civilizations. The series was designed, says McEvers, as a “podcast,” which really seems to mean that the narrator looks wheezy and laid back and refers to his own situation or reactions.

“Here We Are” on Apple TV + is a kid-friendly program for Earth Day. (Apple)

It’s fascinating, informative, vast, fun to watch, and more than slightly depressing – in 10 years, we are told more than once, the world will need 40% more fresh water than the planet does. can provide – but also inspiring. (Earth scientists are cool and unequivocal; consider becoming one.) The news, for now and until we do something, is mostly bad. Groundwater is sucked dry; two-thirds of the world’s rivers, being dammed or diverted, never reach the sea, while the weight of the water saved behind these dams tilted the axis of the Earth and changed the speed of its rotation. The tropical forests that feed the “river in the sky” that regulates distant ecologies are cut down or burned, thereby releasing more carbon into the atmosphere.

If you want to share something with your kids that won’t make them have nightmares – or if you have a similar sensitive temperament – Apple TV + broadcasts “Here we are,” an animated short film based on a book by Oliver Jeffers. Located on Earth Day in a sort of New York city, it follows an obviously Irish couple (Chris O’Dowd and Ruth Negga) as they try to interest their young son (Jacob Tremblay) in the natural wonders of their large urban park; the kid however prefers to be inside watching rockets at the museum of everything, and (spoiler) they will eventually get there, in a huge installation / dark ride told by Meryl Streep, who will point out without going into details that “The slightest change in the atmosphere can have a huge effect on our time and our lives.”

“People come in many shapes, sizes and colors. we may all look different, but don’t be fooled, we are all human beings and we all share the earth. “There are also animals:” They cannot speak to us, but that is not a reason not to be nice to them. “As for the planet?” Make sure you take care of it, because it is all we have. “