Coronavirus vaccine enters human trial

Progress is being made toward a viable coronavirus vaccine, say researchers at a pharmaceutical company based in Philadelphia.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, the University of Pennsylvania Research Center and the Wistar Institute had been working on the vaccine as early as January. Originally reported by Fox News, the vaccine was quickly developed after the Chinese government released the sequencing of the COVID-19 genome.

Almost three months later, a crucial first phase of testing began. Inovio researchers say they were able to design their vaccine in just three hours after receiving a sequence for the virus.

“We immediately started testing the vaccine in the laboratory. And we are pretty confident about the results we have seen, “Dr. Kate Broderick, senior vice president, R&D at Inovio Pharmaceuticals, told Fox News, adding that human trials started last week. “We treated three people last week. But getting our vaccine into humans is a huge step. But we did it in 83 days, which in my career is certainly an unprecedented level of speed. “

As tests have started, Broderick says there are still too many unknown variables associated with the virus and how it can affect the vaccine.

“In some patients, it seems that people with the disease, but who are now recovering, have these kinds of low levels of antibodies, but we don’t know if this is a consistent result for everyone who has contracted virus so far, ”she says. “So we need to know more about how the virus affects people and how people are affected by this infection before we can see too much how it affects the design of the vaccine.”

“What we don’t know is that they contract the virus for the second time, which would obviously be very unlucky, but possible. Or is it just that they didn’t fully recover the first time? This is really what we learn by speaking and moving forward, and that is what makes treating this virus very difficult because there is still so much that we do not understand. “

About 40 people will be tested during the initial phase at Kansas City and University of Pennsylvania sites. The final test results are expected by summer.

“The first phase is supposed to be normal, healthy people. And in this case, they were not, to our knowledge, infected with COVID-19, “Dr. David Weiner, of the Wistar Institute, and one of the leading researchers working on the coronavirus vaccine, told Fox . New. “The first study is really just the safety and tolerability in people at relatively low risk just to make sure that the vaccine itself, how well it is tolerated by people.” You are watching this very closely, so you can find out how many people you can give it to and if it is going to be delivered.

This part of the study would be followed by phase two, in which the population at risk is tested.

“Phase two is really where you start testing larger numbers and efficiency. And Inovio has already produced enough doses for several thousand doses, because this process is so robust to pass through this study as well. So it’s clearly on their radar. “

Inovio recently received a $ 9 million grant from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations for the express purpose of speeding up the process of getting a vaccine to market. The process is tedious because researchers often have to start from scratch in the event of a new epidemic. But the pharmaceutical company, along with Dr. Weiner’s team, used proprietary technology from previous vaccination developments in which it used digital DNA sequence mapping. In 2016, Inovio was able to market a vaccine against the Zika virus in seven months.

However, it may take longer to get a corona vaccine to market.

Scientists in Dr. David Weiner’s laboratory are testing synthetic DNA technology to refine synthetic vaccine candidates before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When it comes to large efficacy studies, called phase three, it normally takes a very, very long time,” says Dr. Weiner. “This is why, with the development of vaccines, all profits normally take years to decades.”

“So to come up with a licensed vaccine, a vaccine that would be available like that, we’re talking about a year and a half to two years. Well, it would be all along.”

The doctor points out, however, that this does not necessarily mean that we will not see the vaccine used much sooner. Dr. Wiener refers to the response to the Ebola epidemic.

“Ebola in West Africa was essentially tested in the first phase,” he says. “They completed a very, very exceptionally intelligent test plan and were able to get advice from a relatively small number of people in very little time to get through phase two. And it surprised everyone, quite honestly, in a positive way, how quickly they are able to do it. It certainly took less than a year. “

Weiner says he thinks high-risk areas of the epidemic could see the vaccine much sooner, and if necessary, emergency use authorization could be issued.

“An emergency use authorization is generally not used, and this is where you go through the first studies and show that it is safe and that you are allowed to start disseminating it more widely “He said. “And there has been a lot of talk from a group in Oxford, who will start their vaccine trial over the summer. This has the positive in that if the vaccine is safe, you are already using it on many people.

“And it’s really entirely up to the authorities to decide on that sort of thing. And I’m sure there would be a lot of discussion. So this is something you will probably hear a lot about. emergency. “