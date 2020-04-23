Coronavirus Imposes Ramadan Changes For Muslims

Sitting in the shade of the great mosque in Tripoli, Mansouri, Issam Jadeed, an unemployed dessert maker, scowled at passers-by to ask if they could enter.

His response, like so many others these days, was to the global coronavirus epidemic.

“It’s closed. Imagine! It’s almost Ramadan and we can’t go to pray because of this crown,” he said, referring to COVID-19 as if he were talking about a member. frustrating family. “But it’s wrong to do that. This is the house of Allah. Inside, we would be aamen, secured.”

It’s a time of frustration for many Muslims in Lebanon’s second largest city and for millions of people around the world about to celebrate Ramadan, the holy month of fasting which begins at sunset on Thursday.

Normally during Ramadan, the mosques of Tripoli, more than any other time of the year, dictate the rhythms of the city and anchor its rituals.

But authorities closed them a few weeks ago when fears about the coronavirus appeared elsewhere in the Middle East, including Iran, the regional epicenter of the disease. And the closures are expected to continue, making many 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide an incomplete Ramadan.

“The believer’s heart is linked to the mosque. Our hearts burn from this situation. Not just burning, they are a volcano, “Sheik Firas Balloot, head of the religion section of the Tripoli Islamic Endowments Department, said on Tuesday. “If this fire was not there, then we have no faith; we are stone. But there is a common good and health problems.”

Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, is traditionally a period of religious introspection, revealing new truths to the believer through the physical difficulties of fasting from sunrise to sunset. But it is also a time of community, of celebrating the ties of the Muslim faithful, with the neighborhood mosque at its connection.

In Tripoli, Ramadan slows the daytime rhythm of the 730,000 inhabitants of this city. the athan, the call to prayer, resounds in a canon of the more than 100 mosques of the city; hundreds of thousands of people – including many generally non-observant Muslims – bring them to the capacity to worship together.

The sunset kicks off the night switch that characterizes Ramadan life: families and friends meet to break their fast iftar meal, then head to the mosque to taraweeh, evening prayers that occur exclusively during Ramadan and can last until late at night. From there, they often flock to the sidewalk cafes and restaurants hidden in the stations of the old Tripoli markets for a clay pipe and suhoor, a meal before dawn. They return again to the mosque to inaugurate a new day of fasting with prayers at sunrise.

Much of this will be upset by the coronavirus, which confirmed on Wednesday that it infected 682 people in the population of Lebanon, or about 6 million inhabitants, and left 22 dead, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. Turkey and Iran, each with 82 million inhabitants, total more than 184,000 cases.

The Lebanese government, fearing that the contagion might flood its decrepit health system, has prohibited rallies and sealed off most establishments since the beginning of March. A night curfew that started at 7 p.m. and ran until 5 a.m. was shifted to start an hour later, leaving little time for special religious activities interspersed throughout the month.

“I cannot tell you one thing that I will miss during this Ramadan. I already miss everything,” said Osama Shehadeh, imam of the Beh mosque in Tripoli, during a telephone interview on Wednesday.

This year Shehadeh said: taraweeh are canceled; he will not return to the mosque after delivering the sunset athan. Nor will he hear the voices of young boys gathering before the dawn prayer worshipers while they practice. tajweed, the art of reciting Muslim religious texts.

The same goes for the Sayedah Khadija mosque, a place of worship active even in normal times but which more than doubles its attendance during Ramadan, according to his imam, Abdul Rahman Khadher.

“Each year we organize study circles, or Ramadan competitions, so that families participate in memorizing the Qur’an, and children win prizes for religious knowledge – events to deepen our ties with the faithful” Khadher said in a telephone interview on Wednesday. He said that the mosque also set up charity campaigns and distributed iftar meals for the less fortunate.

Much of this was canceled, but the two religious leaders were determined to turn the crisis into an opportunity. Shehadeh had organized for the young people to film themselves for the tajweed competition; Khadher had set up a religious educational web series and aimed to broadcast study sessions on the mosque’s social networks. The money normally used for prizes would be diverted to more social assistance.

“Look, I’m sad, but I use it to do work because my sadness won’t help,” said Shehadeh. “Opening the mosque to believers now is like driving passengers on a bus without brakes. If anything happens to the people inside, I am responsible to Allah. “

Balloot said that since the isolation began, some people in Tripoli have defied the injunction during Friday prayers and either worshiped outside the doors of the mosques or broke into the interior.

“For me, the Islamic endowments department is involved in a crime,” said Abdul-Rahman Faeq, a spice seller at Souq Al Attareen, the former perfume market. “Yes, they should act to stop the virus, but not block the door of worship. We are going through difficult times and must turn to Allah. ”

Ramadan is normally a boom period for traders, similar in many ways to the rush to the United States before Christmas. But few expected the windfall to materialize this year.

“Does that sound like Ramadan to you?” It is the first day that I have opened in weeks. I haven’t sold anything yet, and it’s already afternoon, “said Suhaib Sheikh, a 23-year-old shoe store manager, as he looked sadly at the few reluctant buyers nearby.

Business was better at Hallab 1881, a world-renowned Lebanese dessert store based in Tripoli – but it was still a strange time, said Zaher Hallab, one of the company’s board members.

“We wait all year for Ramadan, and so do our customers. It’s a question of heritage, with a link between Tripoli and the sweetness of the season, “said Hallab in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Each year, the company’s flagship site, a flowery building in the heart of Tripoli known as Kasr el Helou, or “The Palace of Candies”, hosted suhoor stations live on the balcony. Customers can enjoy a meal and follow it with karabeej, semolina rolls stuffed with pistachio or nuts; Ward al-sham, thick cream nestled between layers of filo pastry infused with syrup; or qamar al-din, a seasonal apricot drink.

“Of course, the whole experience is not there,” said Hallab, adding that the store had set up what he called a “visit” for sanitary picking of desserts, one of many solutions workaround to keep customers coming.

Many residents of the city seem indifferent to the demands of a Ramadan under the coronavirus.

In Bab Al Ramel, a Tripoli neighborhood where Ramadan patrons bounce around mosques, cafes, bakeries, and shops until dawn, the atmosphere was challenging.

“Since our birth, we know that this area here during Ramadan never ends,” Mohammad Dniyeh, one of the neighborhood mukhtars, or representatives of local government, said in an interview with his office on Tuesday. Bab Al Ramel.

A constant stream of neighborhood residents crowded into the cramped room; these few with masks pushed them under their chin when they entered.

“Already many people are not obeying the lock. I guarantee that when Ramadan begins 90% of people will not listen.”

Beside him, Mustafa Walid, a sturdy day laborer visiting Dniyeh’s office to fill out the papers, mocked.

“Ninety percent? Make a hundred. We have had enough of the lockdown: physically, spiritually and financially,” he said, punctuating the last three words as he left.