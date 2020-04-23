Coronavirus deaths in US retirement homes reach more than 10,000

Coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in the United States have surpassed 10,000 – with the highest count in New York – according to a disturbing new report.

An investigation of The Wall Street Journal published Wednesday found at least 10,700 deaths among 35 states that submitted data online or responded to requests for information.

Some states, including Ohio and Washington, have not reported data on these COVID-19 deaths, while others, such as Massachusetts and West Virginia, are working to step up testing for residents and staff of long-term facilities, reports the newspaper.

The virus has infected residents and employees in at least 4,800 establishments, causing more than 56,000 infections across the country.

Death toll, state data said on Wednesday is highest in the northeast, where three states have recorded more than 1,000 COVID-19-related deaths in nursing homes and care facilities. long duration.

The highest total – 3,505 – was reported in New York, the newspaper said.

At Cobble Hill Health Center, a nursing home in Brooklyn, state officials reported 55 deaths from the virus, but only one of the residents included in this count had actually tested positive for COVID-19, according to his CEO Donny Tuchman.

The other patients were diagnosed based on symptoms, according to Tuchman, who said he had reported only 50 deaths.

“We had a lot of trouble getting tests for our residents,” Tuchman told the newspaper.

A spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health did not respond to a request for comment at the point of sale.

Meanwhile, a woman whose 80-year-old mother lives in Brooklyn told the Post that patients with COVID-19 are not separated from other residents who have not been diagnosed with the disease.

“If we don’t know where it is and we don’t identify asymptomatic residents and staff, then we have no capacity to implement effective infection prevention and limit transmission,” said Morgan Katz, assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University. the newspaper.

Elsewhere, Massachusetts state officials have reported that 55% of its 2,182 coronavirus-related deaths have occurred in such facilities over the long term. However, the state only reports cases confirmed by testing in these facilities.

This is not the case in New Jersey, where 2,050 deaths at its long-term facilities include both laboratory-confirmed and suspected epidemic-related deaths, the newspaper reports.

In the United States, at least 46,785 people died from the coronavirus early Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.